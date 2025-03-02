Newcastle 1-2 Brighton (AET): Danny Welbeck the hero as Fabian Hurzeler's side reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Danny Welbeck was the hero for Brighton, scoring deep in extra-time as Fabian Hurzeler's side beat Newcastle 2-1 in an FA Cup thriller to reach the quarter-finals.

Welbeck's strike (114) was a final blow for Newcastle, who had what they thought was a winning goal chalked off by VAR in stoppage time of normal time after Anthony Gordon had been shown a straight red card for a push to the head of Jan Paul van Hecke. It was a moment of madness from the winger, who will now miss the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16, live on Sky Sports.

Alexander Isak's penalty, after Yankuba Minteh fouled Tino Livramento, was cancelled out by Minteh, who had a dramatic first half against his former club.

Both sides has chances to win the game in the second half, the best opportunity falling to substitute Joe Willock, who failed to connect with Livramento's cross from six yards out.

The tie looked to be swinging in Newcastle's favour until the late red-card drama. Gordon lost his cool, pushing Van Hecke, but Tariq Lamptey levelled things up after receiving his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Image: Welbeck scores Brighton's extra-time winner

Newcastle thought they were heading for the last eight when Fabian Schar popped up in stoppage time with a superb finish to send St James' Park wild, but the celebrations were cut short when semi-automated offside found the defender had failed to time his run in behind the Brighton defence.

It meant extra-time and Welbeck, just as he did in the league match between the two sides at St James' Park in October, grabbed the winner to complete Newcastle's bad afternoon and send Brighton into the last eight.

Howe: Gordon red looked harsh Newcastle boss Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon's red card:



"It looked harsh, but we'll have to analyse it properly.



"I've not seen a replay of it; just going on my original view, it looked harsh.



"We'll see and then see what we do next.



"Anthony didn't mean any harm. I've only seen him briefly, but he was really disappointed."

Welbeck: Thanks to my mum and dad for good genes

Brighton matchwinner Danny Welbeck on scoring the winner at St James' Park and his form:

"It's a big moment, to get the winning goal. It was a solid team performance and there was a lot going on in that game today. A lot of ups and downs, but we stuck with it, stuck together and I'm so proud of the lads.

"Newcastle are a really intense side and they can always put you under pressure. They have some great players with quality in there and are very dangerous. But we stuck to our guns and put in a great shift.

"I'm feeling very good. I'm feeling fit and strong. Thanks to my mum and dad, I've got good genes, so there's a lot to come."

Welbeck for England? Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler:



"That's not my job!



"I think you have a really good coach in Thomas Tuchel, so he will make the decision.



"It's maybe possible, but it's not my decision.



"The only thing I can say is I'm really happy to work with him. He's a great leader, a great role model and a great player.



"He really worked hard when he came into the match. He had his impact on the game, he changed it."

Hurzeler: Staying together was the key

Image: Brighton players celebrate at full time

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler on his side's victory:

"We had very good moments in the game where we controlled, dominated. Of course, there were moments where we had to suffer, but we stayed together.

"We had setbacks in the game, but we always stayed together and that was the positive thing.

"That was the key because, in the end, it was all about emotions, pushing yourself."

Howe: We could've done better

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe on a disappointing afternoon for his side:

"It's a tough one for us to take. It was very bitty, a real physical game for us.

"It had everything with the red cards as well and extra-time. We thought we'd won it at the end.

"We had a couple of players feeling the effects of the game. Tino ended up not being able to contribute so, in some respects, we were down to nine.

"I thought the other substitutes did really well and gave us a bit more energy, but it was a really tough, physical game for both teams.

"We could have done better, of course we could."

'As bad an afternoon as Newcastle could have had'

Image: Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon leaves the pitch after being shown a red card

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie at St James' Park:

"That's as bad an afternoon as Newcastle could have had.

"It was another poor home display, they are out of the FA Cup, and Anthony Gordon is suspended for the Carabao Cup final.

"Eddie Howe's side have absolutely no momentum for the Wembley showdown with Liverpool on March 16, whatsoever.

"A shocker for Newcastle."