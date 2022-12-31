Newcastle 0-0 Leeds: Magpies miss chance to go second in Premier League after winning run halted

Newcastle United vs Leeds United. Premier League.
St James' Park, Newcastle.
Free highlights and match report as Newcastle unable to capitalise on Man City's draw with Everton to go second in the Premier League table; Chris Wood, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton among the players to miss chances for the Magpies; Leeds' best chance saw Rodrigo's shot saved by Nick Pope
Saturday 31 December 2022 17:39, UK
Newcastle's six-game winning run in the Premier League came to an end on New Year's Eve as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds, missing the chance to go second in the table heading into 2023.
The Magpies were unable to capitalise after Manchester City also drew with Everton, but remain third in the Premier League on 34 points - two behind Pep Guardiola's side - as the new year beckons.
The game was played in difficult circumstances as the rain lashed down at St James' Park and was fiery at times, but a dominant Newcastle were unable to find a way past a stubborn Leeds defence, who kept their first clean sheet in eight league games.
Illan Meslier made some fine saves too, keeping out Chris Wood and Fabian Schar on multiple occasions, while Sean Longstaff and Joelinton were among the players to fire wide as Newcastle racked up 16 shots and an xG of 2.11.
They will perhaps feel aggrieved to have not been awarded a late first-half penalty after Tyler Adams' clumsy challenge on Schar. Tensions boiled over late on too as Newcastle's frustrations came to the fore, but Leeds held on for an impressive point.
Jesse Marsch's side will finish the year in 14th place on 16 points, three above the relegation places.
There was a touching tribute to Pele from Bruno Guimaraes ahead of kick-off. The midfielder wore a Brazil shirt with 'Pele' on the back as the players gathered around the centre circle for a minute's applause to remember the football legend.
It was an end-to-end start at a windswept St James' Park too. Newcastle created the better openings though, with Wood unable to capitalise after rounding Meslier before Joelinton also fired straight at the Leeds goalkeeper.
But Newcastle soon began to dominate with Kieran Trippier's set-piece delivery causing Leeds real problems. Two corners saw Schar send a free header wide, with Dan Burn and the in-form Miguel Almiron also unable to convert. Sven Botman then forced a save from Meslier from a Trippier free-kick.
Newcastle will questions why they were not awarded a penalty in the first half. Schar led the counter-attack, before being fouled inside the area by Adams. However, despite there being a case to answer from the clumsy challenge, VAR did not review the incident.
The second half was fit for a New Year's Eve fireworks display, and both goalkeepers were worked early on. Trippier's free-kick was knocked down by Botman to Wood, but Meslier was out quickly to smuggle the ball away from the striker's feet. At the other end, Nick Pope dived to keep out Rodrigo's curling effort.
Meslier denied Schar once again as another easy header was pushed away by the Leeds goalkeeper. Longstaff had a glorious chance soon after with only Meslier to beat from close range, but he sent his shot over.
Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (8), Botman (7), Schar (7), Joelinton (7), Wood (6), Almiron (6), Willock (6), Burn (7), Longstaff (6), Guimaraes (7).
Subs used: Wilson (6), Saint-Maximin (7), Murphy (n/a).
Leeds: Meslier (8), Ayling (7), Forshaw (7), Koch (6), Cooper (7), Aaronson (6), Harrison (6), Adams (7), Rodrigo (6), Struijk (7), Gnonto (7).
Subs used: Roca (6), Klich (6), Summerville (6), Kristensen (6), Geldhardt (n/a).
Player of the match: Illan Meslier.
With Newcastle in the ascendancy, they soon introduced Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maxmin. However, chances continued to pass them by - Longstaff and Joelinton both blazed over from range as the home crowd became increasingly frustrated.
It soon spilled over onto the pitch in the final minute of four added on. Wilson took issue with a lengthy clearance from Meslier, pushing the goalkeeper to the floor. There were then confrontations between both sets of players before Wilson and Guimaraes were booked.
Another fine performance from the Leeds goalkeeper, who was key in keeping a clean sheet for his side.
Clinton Morrison on Sky Sports News:
"It's poor finishing from Newcastle, but if you go to St James' Park and defend like that, you thoroughly deserve it [a point]. Leeds defended excellently and they were outstanding.
"It's a good point for them because no one expected them to get anything, but Newcastle will feel frustrated because they were the better team.
"You can never write off Newcastle [for the title race]. At the start of the season, would we be saying Newcastle are in there? No chance, so their fans will probably not think they've got a chance, but it depends what kind of business they do in January.
"They'll be disappointed today, but you can't write them off."
|Goals
|None
|Assists
|None
|Bonus points
|Trippier (3), Meslier (2), Cooper (1)
Newcastle's first game of 2023 will come on Tuesday as they travel to Arsenal in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm. Leeds will play on Wednesday as they welcome West Ham to Elland Road; kick-off 7.45pm.