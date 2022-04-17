Newcastle United 2-1 Leicester: Bruno Guimaraes' last-gasp header all but secures Premier League survival

Bruno Guimaraes' last-gasp header clinched a 2-1 win for Newcastle over Leicester to all but secure the Magpies' Premier League survival in dramatic circumstances at St James' Park.

Guimaraes had cancelled out Ademola Lookman's opener when he bundled home from a corner in the first half, and the Brazilian then grabbed the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time when he headed home substitute Joe Willock's deflected cross to spark wild celebrations inside the stadium.

The late goal was a bitter blow to the Foxes, who fielded a heavily-rotated side following their Europa Conference League exertions on Thursday and looked more likely to make the breakthrough in the second period, but it was a huge moment for the hosts.

Newcastle, already 10 points clear of the drop zone ahead of kick-off, stretched the gap to 12 points thanks to Guimaraes' header as 18th-placed Burnley drew 1-1 with West Ham in Sunday's other Premier League game.

They are not yet mathematically safe yet, but the two-goal heroics of their £40m January signing from Lyon mean Eddie Howe and his players are able to look ahead to another season of top-flight football and perhaps a brighter future too.

How Newcastle left it late to stun Foxes

Brendan Rodgers made eight changes to the side that overcame PSV Eindhoven in Thursday's Europa Conference League quarter-final and the opener came courtesy of one of their stand-ins.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lookman gives Leicester the lead from a well-worked corner routine

It was a cleverly-worked corner routine as Ayoze Perez's flick from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's low delivery found Lookman unmarked in the box and the forward's first-time finish squirmed under Martin Dubravka's body and into the net.

Rodgers could be seen celebrating with Leicester's set-piece coach Chris Davies on the touchline but Newcastle exploited their long-standing issues when it comes to defending dead-ball situations for the equaliser only 11 minutes later.

After the visitors had failed to clear Jonjo Shelvey's corner, Guimaraes was able to twice poke the ball towards goal at the back post, his second effort rolling in through the legs of Kasper Schmeichel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Guimaraes' equalising goal stands after nervy VAR check

Referee Jarred Gillett initially penalised Guimaraes for a foul, but a VAR review determined Leicester goalkeeper Schmeichel did not have the ball in his hands and the decision was correctly overturned as the Foxes conceded from a set-piece for the 17th time this season.

It was a crucial goal which would pave the way for Newcastle's fifth consecutive home win, but Leicester looked more likely to score during the second half, with Rodgers throwing on James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho as he aimed to close the gap on eighth-placed Wolves.

Dewsbury-Hall curled a shot a few yards over the bar from the edge of the box, while Lookman was denied a chance for a second by a superb, last-ditch tackle from Matt Targett as the Foxes ramped up the pressure.

Newcastle were able to weather the storm but they lacked cutting edge in the final third with Allan Saint-Maximin often making poor decisions in front of goal as their forays forward ended in frustration.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Guimaraes grabs Newcastle's stoppage-time winner

It seemed the game was meandering towards a draw as the clocked ticked past the fourth and final minute of stoppage time, but it all changed when Willock suddenly burst into life, breaking forward from the halfway line and releasing a left-wing cross which bounced into the path of the onrushing Guimaraes to lift the roof off St James' Park.

What's next?

Newcastle host Crystal Palace and Leicester travel to Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday at 7.45pm.