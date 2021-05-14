Newcastle 3-4 Man City: Ferran Torres hat-trick helps newly-crowned Premier League champions to victory

Man City began their latest Premier League reign with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Newcastle, with Ferran Torres' hat-trick helping City to more history.

Pep Guardiola's side walked out to a guard of honour at St James' Park, having clinched the Premier League title on Tuesday evening after Manchester United's defeat to Leicester gave them an unassailable lead.

It was a good thing they already had the trophy wrapped up too, otherwise Friday's game would have proved to be a nail-biting and nervous evening where the pendulum continuously swung between the two sides.

Newcastle - who are already assured of their own Premier League safety - took a shock lead when Emil Krafth (25) nodded home his first top-flight goal, beating City debutant Scott Carson. But City replied with a quick double - Joao Cancelo (39) and Torres' (42) superb first strike firing the champions in front.

But there was more VAR drama to come in the first half. In the second minute of injury time, Nathan Ake's clumsy challenge saw Joelinton fouled in the area.

Referee Kevin Friend initially turned down the penalty after Allan Saint-Maximin was adjudged to be offside in the build-up, but VAR ruled the Newcastle forward onside and the penalty was subsequently awarded. Joelinton (45+6) then hammered home from the spot to level things up before the break.

⚽⚽⚽ Ferran Torres (aged 21 yrs, 75 days) is Man City’s third youngest PL hat-trick scorer after Mario Balotelli (20yrs, 138 days) & Raheem Sterling (20 yrs, 313 days) pic.twitter.com/Wn05W78gHj — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 14, 2021

The second half continued in the same topsy-turvy vein. Newcastle were awarded another spot-kick just after the hour as Kyle Walker fouled Joe Willock. It was the Arsenal loanee who stepped up for the second, seeing his penalty saved by Carson but slotting home the rebound (62), scoring in his fifth successive Premier League game.

But Torres completed his hat-trick soon after (64, 66) - both smart finishes, much like his first - to seal a hard-earned three points for City.

It was their 12th successive away win in the Premier League - the most in the top four tiers of English league football - and beat the record held by both Chelsea (2008) and themselves (2017).

Victory moves City onto 83 points at the top of the table, while a spirited Newcastle remain in 16th with both teams having two league games left to play.

How City edged Newcastle in seven-goal thriller

Image: Ferran Torres wheels away after scoring his second goal against Newcastle

Unsurprisingly, City had early sights on goal. Ake sent an effort sailing wide, before Gabriel Jesus was gifted a chance by a poor defensive header from Paul Dummett, but his powerful hit just drifted past the post. Torres then went close with a superb run towards the near post, but his poked effort flashed side.

City continued to dominate, but it was in fact Newcastle who had the best chance until that point. It was a superb counter-attack as Krafth unleashed Saint-Maximin, who in turn picked out Joelinton. But as he went to strike, Walker was across to make a crucial block.

🧤 35-year-old Scott Carson makes his Man City debut and his first appearance in the PL for a decade, against Newcastle tonight. His last match in the competition also came at St. James’ Park, playing for West Brom in a 3-3 draw v Newcastle in May 2011 pic.twitter.com/pGx9SuGxJB — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 14, 2021

The resulting corner handed Newcastle a shock lead. Jonjo Shelvey delivered the set piece while Krafth - in between two defenders - looped his header back across goal and into the far corner.

Shelvey almost made it two ten minutes later when he lined up a free-kick after a crunching Ake challenge on Miguel Almiron, but could only curl it onto the crossbar.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Krafth (7), Fernandez (6), Dummett (6), Murphy (6), Shelvey (7), Willock (7), Ritchie (6), Almiron (7), Saint-Maximin (7), Joelinton (7).



Subs used: Lewis (n/a), Gayle (n/a), S Longstaff (n/a).



Man City: Carson (6), Walker (6), Garcia (7), Ake (5), Cancelo (7), Rodri (7), Gundogan (7), Sterling (6), Silva (7), Torres (8), Jesus (6).



Subs used: Mendy (6).



Man of the match: Ferran Torres.

City scored a quickfire double soon after. There was a touch of bad luck to the goal too as Cancelo's effort took a big deflection off Jacob Murphy on the way through, sending the ball darting past Martin Dubravka.

But City's second was a moment of sensational skill from Torres. Ilkay Gundogan whipped in a pacey free-kick, with Torres edging ahead of Shelvey to brilliantly flick the ball goalwards with his heel, sending it past an already-leaping Dubravka.

Team news Newcastle made just one enforced change as striker Joelinton replaced injured leading scorer Callum Wilson.

Goalkeeper Scott Carson was handed his Man City debut and a first Premier League appearance in almost 10 years. He replaced Ederson in one of five changes. Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan also came in for Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy and Sergio Aguero.

23 - Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 23 away games in all competitions (W21 D2), the longest ever unbeaten away run by a side in the top four tiers of English football, overtaking Notts County’s run of 22 in 2012. Untouchable. pic.twitter.com/qUBv7frG3x — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021

The drama was not over there. In the third minute of added time, the Newcastle shouts went up for a penalty as Ake's sliding tackle brought down Joelinton in the area. The referee initially ruled out the calls for offside in the build-up.

VAR stepped in and after a lengthy check, deemed Saint-Maximin to be onside it the build-up and Ake's challenge to be enough for a penalty. Without regular penalty taker Callum Wilson, Joelinton stepped up and rocketed his effort past Carson to end an entertaining half.

Image: Newcastle's Joelinton, right, scores his side's second goal (AP Photo)

As the clock ticked over the hour, the goals flooded into St James' Park. Newcastle were awarded their second penalty of the evening as Walker caught Willock inside the area in a clear foul. The Arsenal loanee - on a superb run of form - took this time, but his initially effort was superbly saved by Carson. But Willock was lurking and despite slipping, managed to reach the ball first and slot home.

Just like the first half though, the Premier League champions came out swinging as Torres made it 3-3 mere minutes later. Jesus cut the ball back into his path, waiting on the penalty spot, and it was a smart finish to level things up again.

Image: Joao Cancelo high-fives Nathan Ake after equalising for Man City

The Spaniard grabbed his hat-trick two minutes later with a top-class finish. Cancelo's initial strike smacked the foot of the post, but Torres was waiting and showed superb reactions to volley the ball past Dubravka as the pendulum swung back in City's favour.

From then on, City showed off their Premier League-winning credentials and mostly kept Newcastle at bay, knocking the ball between themselves for the final 15 minutes of the game to seal another victory.

Man of the match - Ferran Torres

Image: Ferran Torres scored his first goal with an outrageous back-heel

It was an outstanding performance from Torres. As City look for Sergio Aguero's successor, the Spaniard has put himself at the forefront of the reckoning.

First - the stats. He had the highest number of shots (five) and all three that were on target ended up in the back of the net. What great finishes each of them were, too. He showed superb skill, brilliant reactions and vital instincts that will serve him well in the Premier League.

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe said: "City have such an abundance of attacking riches that Torres at times maybe slightly under the radar. But he's showcased his attacking talents tonight - three great goals, great finishes. He came alive in the Newcastle penalty area and he deserves the award. He's been brilliant."

Opta stats - City make more history

Manchester City have won their last 12 away league matches, the longest ever away winning run by a team in the top four tiers of English league football since the formation of the Football League in 1888.

Tonight was a 23rd consecutive unbeaten away match in all competitions for Manchester City (W21 D2), the longest ever unbeaten away run by a side in the top four tiers of English football, overtaking Notts County's run of 22 in 2012.

In his 146th Premier League appearance, Scott Carson became the first ever goalkeeper to make an appearance in the competition for six different clubs (Leeds, Liverpool, Charlton, Aston Villa, West Brom and Man City). The previous most was five clubs represented - Shay Given and David James.

Manchester City had 82.3% possession in tonight's match, the second highest on record since the 2003-04 season, behind only Man City's 83% possession total against Swansea City in April 2018.

