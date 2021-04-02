Newcastle vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Newcastle vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2.05pm).

Team news

The international break gave Newcastle an opportunity to regroup ahead of a testing run-in and perhaps more importantly, handed key trio Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron time to regain fitness after injury.

Almiron made a muted return from a knee problem at Brighton and Saint-Maximin could be back this weekend after a groin strain which has sidelined him for the last three games.

Leading scorer Wilson, however, may have to wait a little longer as he works his way back from the hamstring tear which has kept him out since February 6.

Tottenham will welcome back Heung-Min Son and Sergio Reguilon for the trip to St James' Park. Jose Mourinho also confirmed that Son will play on Sunday.

However, defenders Ben Davies and Matt Doherty remain out. Davies withdrew from the Wales squad ahead of their international fixtures, while Doherty limped off during the Republic of Ireland's 1-0 World Cup Qualifying defeat to Luxembourg at half-time.

How to follow

Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 4th April 2:00pm Kick off 2:05pm

Newcastle vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm; kick-off 2.05pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Many people have relegated Newcastle already, prematurely in my mind. The Magpies head into the fixture two points clear of Fulham but know they will end the weekend in the bottom three if they fail to beat Tottenham and the Cottagers beat Aston Villa.

They are bang in trouble, of course, but with key attackers returning to fitness they possess a team capable of picking up points in this league. All things considered, those looking to back Tottenham at odds-on should look elsewhere.

With Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson on the pitch since Steve Bruce decided to play a higher-tempo game which coincided with Graeme Jones joining the club, Newcastle have looked a dangerous attacking outfit. In those 296 minutes, Bruce's men scored seven goals, beaten both Everton and Southampton and were very unfortunate to lose to both Crystal Palace and Leeds.

But it's their shot data that not only backs up those strong performances and results but also opens the opportunity to play a strong betting angle when Spurs visit. With Saint-Maximin, Almiron and Wilson on the pitch, Newcastle are averaging a whopping 15.6 shots at goal per 90 minutes - a huge increase on their overall average which is 10.2 per 90 minutes since Bruce took the job.

Jose Mourinho's team are happy to soak up pressure and invite shots on their goal, even against bottom-half teams, conceding 16 vs Crystal Palace and 15 against Fulham, Sheffield United and Southampton.

I'm happy to back the Toon to fire 17 or more shots at Mourinho's goal at 6/1.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle to have 17 or more shots (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Newcastle have lost five of their last six Premier League home games against Tottenham (W1), more than they had in their previous 26 against them in the top-flight (W13 D9 L4).

Tottenham have won each of their last three Premier League away games against Newcastle, since a 1-5 loss on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign. They've never won four consecutive away league games against the Magpies.

No team has both scored and conceded in more different Premier League home games this season than Newcastle (11). Indeed, each of the Magpies' six Premier League home games in 2021 has seen both teams score.

Since winning back-to-back league games against Crystal Palace and West Brom, Newcastle have won just two of their last 18 Premier League games (D5 L11). The Magpies have picked up fewer points in this period than any other Premier League side (11).

Tottenham have won four of their last five Premier League matches (L1), as many as they had in their previous 15 in the competition (D4 L7). Away from home, Spurs have won two of their last three league games (L1), more than in their previous eight on the road (W1 D3 L4).

Newcastle have scored a league-low ratio 32% of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season (9/28), while Tottenham have shipped a league-low share of their goals conceded in the opening 45 minutes (36.7% - 11/30).

Tottenham have scored 10 goals from direct attacks this season, more than any other Premier League side. A direct attack is one that starts inside a team's own half and contains at least 50% of ball movement towards the opposition's goal, highlighting Tottenham's effective counter-attacking game.

Tottenham won this exact fixture 3-1 under José Mourinho last season. It was the Portuguese manager's first-ever Premier League away win against Newcastle, having failed to win any of his first seven visits to St James' Park (D3 L4).

Tottenham's Harry Kane has been involved in 43 goals in 40 games in all competitions this season (27 goals, 16 assists), just two short of his best-ever season in his senior career (41 goals and 4 assists in 2017-18).

Tottenham's Harry Kane has had more ball carries ending with a shot (29) and more carries ending with an assist (6) than any other player in the Premier League this season. His overall tally of 13 Premier League assists this season has only been bettered by two Tottenham players - Christian Eriksen in 2016-17 (15) and Darren Anderton in 1994-95 (14).

