Newcastle 4-3 West Ham: Harvey Barnes sparks injury-ravaged Toon to unlikely comeback

Newcastle produced a classic Premier League comeback from 3-1 down to beat a stunned West Ham 4-3, with Harvey Barnes scoring twice late on.

The Hammers looked to have conjured up the perfect away performance when they were 3-1 up with 13 minutes to play, but Newcastle, who lost Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron to injury, scored three goals in the closing stages - Barnes netting two of them - to win a classic seven-goal encounter.

Alexander Isak got a hectic afternoon off to a fast start by netting a penalty inside six minutes after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Vladimir Coufal. West Ham responded with great quality, scoring twice courtesy of Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus.

Jarrod Bowen put West Ham firmly in control just after the break as Newcastle's injury problems meant a comeback looked very unlikely. However, substitute Kalvin Phillips' foul on Gordon triggered a change in momentum as Isak scored his second from the penalty spot.

Image: Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta celebrate after West Ham take a 3-1 lead at Newcastle

West Ham were then unable to cope with the Newcastle pressure and Barnes drew the hosts level before his stunning long-range strike sealed the incredible comeback for the Toon, who had Gordon sent off in injury-time for a second booking.

Hammers boss David Moyes, who was booked as tempers frayed, was scarcely able to believe what he had seen.

The Premier League is back - with a bang.

Player ratings Newcastle: Dubravka (5), Livramento (6), Schar (6), Lascelles (6), Burn (6), Bruno (8), Longstaff (7), Willock (6), Murphy (6), Isak (8), Gordon (8)



Subs: Barnes (9), Krafth (5), Hall (7), Almiron (6), Anderson (7)



West Ham: Areola (6), Coufal (4), Zouma (6), Mavropanos (6), Emerson (6), Soucek (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Paqueta (8), Bowen (7), Kudus (8), Antonio (8)



Subs: Phillips (4), Johnson (6), Fabianski (6), Ings (6)



Player of the match: Harvey Barnes

Toon produce unlikely comeback in chaotic clash…

The tone for a frenzied game was set inside four minutes when Newcastle were awarded a penalty for Coufal's clumsy challenge on Gordon. Isak had to await the outcome of a VAR check for offside against Gordon before firing home via the post.

Lascelles then hobbled off with a knee issue and Lucas Paqueta spotted a lack of pace in that area for Newcastle when picking out Antonio's run and he finished powerfully.

Bruno Guimaraes went close deep into first-half stoppage time when his curling attempt came back off the crossbar.

There was one more attack to come though in the 10 minutes of added time.

With Fabian Schar down, Paqueta was allowed to take a quick free-kick to Bowen, who fed Kudus to hammer the visitors in front. Despite the protestations from the home ranks, the goal was given.

Lukasz Fabianski replaced Alphonse Areola in goal before the restart but West Ham continued in good rhythm. It was soon 3-1 when the bubbly Kudus squared for Bowen to race from halfway and beat Martin Dubravka with a confident finish.

Livramento then limped off with an ankle issue before substitute Almiron followed him down the tunnel with a knee problem. Despite having to change plans constantly, Eddie Howe continued to be positive with his changes.

Isak and Sean Longstaff stabbed horribly wide as the home side sought a way back into the game.

West Ham gifted them that avenue when Newcastle were awarded a second penalty following a VAR check on substitute Phillips' challenge on Gordon, and Isak sent Fabianski the wrong way.

With 13 minutes left, the home fans started to believe and they were level within six minutes when Isak sent through Barnes and he netted the equaliser.

Image: Barnes celebrates after equalising for Newcastle against West Ham

West Ham looked out of ideas and they could not cope with Newcastle's intensity.

In the final minute before added time Gordon, who was later dismissed after kicking the ball away, fed Barnes and he walloped home the winner.

Opta stats

Newcastle have scored 13 Premier League goals via substitutes this season, more than any other side. Harvey Barnes' two from the bench today means he's scored six Premier League goals against West Ham - against no side does he have more.

Newcastle have conceded 3+ goals in 10 different Premier League games this season, with only Burnley (11) and Luton Town (11) doing so more often (Sheffield United on 10 before their game against Fulham).

Only Paolo Di Canio (16 in 1999-00) has scored more goals in a single Premier League campaign for West Ham than Bowen's 15 this term. Meanwhile, Bowen's eight away goals is the most by a Hammers player in a top-flight season since Mike Small in 1991-92 (9).

Newcastle are back at St James' Park on Tuesday night as they host Everton, before travelling to Fulham next Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

West Ham are also in action on Tuesday as they entertain Tottenham in a London derby, before visiting Wolves next Saturday, kick-off at 3pm.