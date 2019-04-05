Newcastle vs Crystal Palace preview: Isaac Hayden, Mo Diame and DeAndre Yedlin doubts

DeAndre Yedlin could be sidelined for the visit of Crystal Palace

Isaac Hayden, Mo Diame and DeAndre Yedlin are injury doubts for Newcastle as they prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The trio will be checked ahead of the game, although Fabian Schar will be fit for Rafa Benitez's side. Sean Longstaff remains a long-term injury absentee.

Newcastle are seven points clear of the drop zone in 14th - one point behind Crystal Palace - and Benitez is wary of the threat that Saturday's opponents pose.

He said: "They have won six games away and four at home, so they are a very good side when they play away. The reason is simple - they are a well-organised, compact team with pace and ability up front and in wide areas."

Roy Hodsgon almost has a fully-fit squad to choose from with only Mamadou Sakho continuing to be sidelined, and the manager is not letting his team relax just yet.

He said: "It is a fact of life that staying in the Premier League is the goal. We know it will be a fight to achieve it. We aren't taking anything for granted. We are fighting for every point.

"It's a tough game on Saturday. We take each game as it comes. We will be entering our seventh successive season in the Premier League if we achieve our goal. It's an impressive achievement."

Opta facts

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W5 D5), losing 1-5 at Selhurst Park in November 2015.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their seven Premier League away games against Newcastle (D2 L4), winning 2-1 in March 1998.

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games against Crystal Palace in all competitions, with the exception being a 3-3 draw in August 2014.

Newcastle have won their last five Premier League home games - they last won six in a row at St James' Park in the competition between January-April 2004.

Newcastle are winless in all 10 of their Premier League games against sides from London this season (home and away), drawing two and losing eight. They've never had a longer winless run against London clubs in the top-flight (also 10 in October 1999).

Crystal Palace have alternated between victory and defeat in their last six Premier League games, losing against Spurs last time out.

Crystal Palace have only failed to score in one of their last nine Premier League away games, though it was in their defeat against Spurs in midweek.

Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon has scored nine Premier League goals this season - he has never reached double figures in a single campaign in the competition.

Merson's prediction

Newcastle had a load of fans come down to Arsenal on Monday and you were thinking 'why don't you have a go?'. I thought it was poor. They are better than that and have the ammunition to hurt teams.

But I am disappointed with Palace. Out of all the teams at the bottom they are the disappointment because they should not be where they are.

How do you go to Manchester City and win 3-2, when nobody beats City at home, and then be where you are in the league and go to Tottenham and get rinsed in midweek? It wasn't even really a game.

I think Newcastle win with home advantage, but both these teams should be safe because Cardiff won't get enough points.

MERSE PREDICTS: 2-1