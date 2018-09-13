Pep Guardiola hopes to finish career with Barcelona youth teams

Pep Guardiola has been at Manchester City since 2016

Pep Guardiola says he wants to end his coaching career where it started - with Barcelona's youth teams.

Having spent most of his playing career with the club, Guardiola started out as a coach of Barcelona's B side in 2007.

After working with the youth sides, Guardiola was named first-team head coach in 2008 and went on to achieve significant success with the club.

Joe Hart on Pep Guardiola

He has since managed Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but plans to return to Barca to finish his career.

"I will finish again where I started," he said in an interview on Movistar. "My last steps will be with the youth teams; I hope it is with Barca. I think it's the best place to start."

Guardiola won three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and two Club World Cups with Barca.

He has also enjoyed success with Bayern and Manchester City, who won the Premier League last season with a record points haul.

"My teams will play the way I want them to," he added. "That's why I'm a manager, that's why I also deserve to be happy."

Manchester City host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.