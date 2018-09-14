Professional referee Ryan Atkin says LGBT inclusion should become 'everyday life'

1:20 Speaking at the Rainbow Laces Summit, referee Ryan Atkin says LGBT inclusion in sport should not be focused on players, but off the pitch Speaking at the Rainbow Laces Summit, referee Ryan Atkin says LGBT inclusion in sport should not be focused on players, but off the pitch

Referee Ryan Atkin says LGBT inclusion in sport should not be focused on players, but off the pitch in order for it to become "everyday life".

Atkin decided to come out publicly in August 2017 - making him football's first publicly 'out' professional official in the UK - in order to help create an "inclusive environment" for other LGBT players, officials and supporters.

Rainbow Laces' mission is to 'make sport everyone's game', ensuring that all lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people can enjoy and be a part of sport.

Atkin says while the successful Rainbow Laces campaign has helped promote inclusion and diversity within sport, further awareness and acceptance off the pitch could make it easier for anyone in the game to publicly identify as LGBT.

"For me, it really shouldn't focus on players and I think Rainbow Laces really does touch on that quite a lot," said Atkin, speaking at the Rainbow Laces Summit at Wembley Stadium.

Premier League players wore Rainbow Laces during the campaign last November

"While it is great that I'm active in the sport, and it's great we've got racing car drivers and Nigel Owens and Gareth Thomas, for me it's about everybody. It's a story from the stands, it's a story from a manager, it's a story from a ball boy, it's a story from the club doctor.

"It really is that broad and I think the more people identify, if they choose to, and are happy to discuss with their colleagues or fans their story. What we want it to become is the norm, we want it to become everyday life so actually these interviews, the Rainbow summit won't need to take place.

"And that's for me where this Rainbow Laces campaign has done so well, to promote diversity and inclusion not just on the pitch, but off the pitch.

Atkin has officiated at Championship level

"I think what is does is by taking a lot of pressure off the people who are feeling the pressure at the moment from the media, potentially, to come out and to sell their story or to give their story across the nation - actually it takes away a lot of that pressure.

"Once the stands and off the white lines are accepting and everybody is comfortable, I think it makes it a lot easier for anybody else within the game who everybody idolises to then have their story."

The Rainbow Laces Summit sees sports leaders gather to learn more about creating an inclusive environment for the LGBT community.

This winter, Premier League players will wear rainbow laces in their boots to show their support.

