Usain Bolt says he has plenty of offers to play professional football

Usain Bolt played two friendlies for the Central Coast Mariners in Australia

Usain Bolt says he still wants to realise his dream of becoming a professional footballer and that he has offers from around the world.

The eight-time Olympic champion left Australian club Central Coast Mariners earlier this month after a trial period.

The 32-year-old played 95 minutes for the A-League outfit in two trial games and scored twice.

Bolt told Sky Sports News: "It is something that I want [to play football] it is a dream of mine. It's not about the money.

"It's still on the table, we still get offers. It's just to see who is serious and who is not.

"It's [offers] all over the place. I haven't spoken to my agent about them yet but we get offers from pretty much anywhere."

Bolt did not make a first-team appearance during his time in Australia and received criticism from former Wolves and Millwall forward Andy Keogh.

The Perth Glory striker was unconvinced by Bolt's ability and said the former sprinter's touch was "like a trampoline".

Bolt has responded by saying that he has been getting lots of support from other players, such as Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling.

He added: "People are going to say what they want, I am used to this. I am sure he wasn't at the level he is at now when he started. I don't take it personally.

"I've met Patrick Vieira, I've talked to Paul Pogba and Raheem Sterling and they are happy to see I am trying and they support me.

"So I am not going to worry about what some simple players say about me because I have high-level players knowing this is a dream and knowing this is what I want to do."