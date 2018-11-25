European paper talk: Chelsea resigned to losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has previously spoken of his desire to play for Real Madrid

With just over a month remaining until the January transfer window opens, the rumour mill is beginning to gather speed.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the continental media to round up the latest transfer news from across Europe.

Spain

Chelsea are resigned to losing Eden Hazard. The Belgian has long been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Real Madrid thought to be the frontrunners for his signature.

The Blues accept that the 27-year-old's departure is a matter of when and not if and have started preparing for life without the winger. (OK Diario)

Hazard was unable to prevent Chelsea from losing to Tottenham

Raphael Varane has called on his Real Madrid teammates to improve after they were thumped 3-0 by Eibar on Saturday afternoon. Madrid lie sixth in La Liga having won just six of their 13 games so far.

"It's a collective problem, now we have to be united and give our best in the next game," the Frenchman said. "We have to improve." (Marca)

Diego Simeone defended Atletico Madrid's style of football following their 1-1 draw with Barcelona on Saturday night. "I liked everything my team did," the Argentine said.

"It was a tough match, very tight and very thought-provoking." Atleti remain a single point behind Barca in the table. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has defending his tactics against Barcelona

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, is a potential stumbling block regarding the Argentine striker's mooted switch to Real Madrid.

The Inter captain has been strongly linked with a move to the Spanish capital but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez fears Wanda will block the transfer. (Marca)

Italy

Everton have expressed interest in signing Brazilian striker Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa. The 22-year-old is on loan at Santos from Inter after struggling to impress in Serie A but feels ready for a new challenge having revived his career in his home country.

Gabigol's loan at Santos ends on New Year's Eve and the Toffees have approached Inter over the possibility of bringing the forward to the Premier League. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Gabriel Barbosa is currently on loan at Santos but could join Everton

AC Milan may not take up their option to make Gonzalo Higuain's loan deal permanent.

The Argentine striker joined the Rossoneri from Juventus at the start of the campaign but, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to return to the San Siro and the club concerned about budgetary issues, Higuain is expected back in Turin next summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Lyon defender Ferland Mendy is not interested in a return to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young players in Ligue 1 but, despite having spent eight years with PSG's youth academy between 2004 and 2012, the France international would rebuff interest and stay with Les Gones. (L'Equipe)

Despite reports claiming that Adrien Rabiot has opted to leave PSG, the midfielder has actually not yet decided on his future.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with Barcelona and Liverpool and, with his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring at the end of the season, a resolution is expected soon. (L'Equipe)

Adrien Rabiot could be heading for the exit at Paris Saint-Germain

Germany

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has failed to offer assurances to under-fire manager Niko Kovac after the Bundesliga champions dropped more points on Saturday.

Bayern surrendered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with Fortuna Dusseldorf, leaving them nine points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

"We must now see to it that we qualify for the Champions League knockout round on Tuesday and then we will sit down and discuss how to proceed," Hoeness said. "Because what happened [drawing with Dusseldorf] is unacceptable." (Sport Bild)