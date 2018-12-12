Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri: I condemn any form of discrimination

Sarri has condemned the alleged attack on Sterling on the weekend

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri condemned discrimination in any form in his first public comments since the alleged racist abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police launched investigations into alleged racist abuse from a section of home supporters towards Sterling in last Saturday's 2-0 win for the Blues. Chelsea subsequently suspended four people in connection with the incident.

"First of all I want to say that I condemn any form of discrimination, of course. I think that I have to stop here," Sarri said.

1:15 Raheem Sterling’s handling of Saturday’s alleged incident of racial abuse at Chelsea is a watershed moment for football, says Darren Lewis. Raheem Sterling’s handling of Saturday’s alleged incident of racial abuse at Chelsea is a watershed moment for football, says Darren Lewis.

"Because there is an investigation so I think it's better not to say something more. Of course my opinion is that I condemn every sort of discrimination."

Sarri and the club preferred to move on and focus on Thursday's Europa League match with Vidi in Budapest after a fourth question on the subject.

"It was disgusting. You know very well my opinion, the opinion of the club, but now we have to go on," the Italian added.

Sarri was joined at his pre-match news conference by Sterling's England team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who emphasised the need to completely eradicate racism from football.

0:44 The fans behind allegedly abusing Raheem Sterling should understand the impact of their 'hate-filled' behaviour, says Kick It Out campaigner Troy Townsend. The fans behind allegedly abusing Raheem Sterling should understand the impact of their 'hate-filled' behaviour, says Kick It Out campaigner Troy Townsend.

Asked if he had ever been the victim of racism, the Chelsea midfielder said: "Off the football pitch I have, years ago, but never on the football pitch.

"It doesn't happen a lot in England, but obviously still happens. Most people don't like this and it needs to be out of the game as quick as possible.

"When incidents do come like this, we need to take a hard response on it."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has applauded England team-mate Sterling for speaking out

Loftus-Cheek also backed Sterling for taking a stand against the unfair portrayal of black footballers from certain sections of the media, which the Manchester City forward claimed is "fuelling racism".

He added: "I haven't spoken to Raheem about it. I prefer to leave him and let him deal with it mentally himself. He's a strong-minded person, so I think he'll be alright.

"I think he was right to say what he said. I don't think it should be in the game or anywhere. Him speaking out was the right thing. If it happened to me I would do the same."