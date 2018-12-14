Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal scout spotted watching Roma's Cengiz Under

Cengiz Under has reportedly been scouted by Arsenal

Italy

An Arsenal scout has been spotted at Roma watching Cengiz Under. The 21-year-old has caught plenty of eyes around Europe and scored in the match being watched by the Gunners scout, a 2-1 defeat in the Champions League to Viktoria Plzen. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Luka Modric and Antonio Conte are in the plans of new Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta, who has joined the club after leaving Juventus earlier this year. Toni Kroos has also been identified as an alternative to Modric. (Corriere dello Sport)

Marotta had nice things to say about current Inter manager Luciano Spalletti but would still like to replace him. Conte is the frontrunner, but Diego Simeone has also been discussed. (Tuttosport)

He might have to do without winger Ivan Perisic, though. The Croatia international is currently unhappy at Inter and would like to move to the Premier League. Perisic has in the past been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. (La Repubblica)

Spain

Alvaro Morata would be 'welcome' at Barcelona, Jordi Alba has said. Morata's representatives have offered the striker up to the Catalan club, with doubts over his future at Chelsea following prolonged struggles in front of goal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Jordi Alba might not be at Barcelona much longer though. The 29-year-old and the club are yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season. The left-back has been at the Camp Nou since 2012 and has won four La Liga titles and a Champions League during his time at the club. (AS)

Brazil legend Ronaldo has asked Real Madrid whether a loan move for 18-year-old Vinicius Jr to Real Valladolid would be possible. The Brazilian is a majority shareholder in Real Valladolid. (Europa Press)

Leicester City, Leeds United, and Athletic Bilbao will compete for the signature of Alaves winger Ibai Gomez. The 29-year-old has scored three goals and got two assists in La Liga so far this season. (AS)

Germany

Bayern Munich have identified several targets for the January transfer window, featuring the best of Bundesliga talent. Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard, Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, and Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic - the German league's leading goalscorer - are all reportedly on the list. (Kicker)

Jovic, one of Bayern's targets, has spoken about his future in a recent interview, saying he dreams of playing in the Champions League. The 20-year-old, who's already scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season, acknowledges the interest from clubs like Bayern, but says "I'm not thinking about that yet, I'm only thinking about the next match." (Bild)

Netherlands

Could Arjen Robben be on his way to PSV? The Bayern Munich winger has decided to leave the German club at the end of the season, and Mark van Bommel, PSV manager and former Netherlands team-mate, has asked if he would like to return to the club. (Omroep Brabant)

Turkey

Manchester United have held talks with Galatasaray about their 18-year-old defender Ozan Kabak. The centre-back would cost the Red Devils around £18m. (Aksam)

France

Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Amavi are circling each other. The former Aston Villa man would like to join the club, and PSG are in the market for a left-back. A meeting has taken place between PSG sporting director Antero Henrique and one of Amavi's representatives. (Paris United)