European Paper Talk: Barcelona's seven-striker shortlist to replace Luis Suarez

It's the time of year when each new result has an added weight as the upcoming transfer window looms large.

Spain

Barcelona have drawn up a list of seven strikers who could replace the ageing Luis Suarez. The possible names to replace the 32-year-old are Kasper Dolberg (Ajax), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Maxi Gomez (Celta Vigo), Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa), Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Nicolas Pepe (Lille), and Andre Silva (AC Milan). (Mundo Deportivo)

A number of Chinese clubs are interested in Barcelona star Malcom and would be willing to pay around €65m (£58m) for the Brazilian. The winger has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou since arriving at the club for €40m in the summer from Bordeaux. (AS)

Jorge Mendes is set to be involved in the purchase of a second-tier Spanish club, Reus Deportiu. The club are in financial difficulties and the current owner, Joan Oliver, will cede 90 per cent of his share to a Portuguese group headed by Mendes and Valencia (and Salford City) owner Peter Lim. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Matthijs de Ligt says he is focused on Ajax

Golden Boy award winner Matthijs de Ligt says that he's concentrating on life at Ajax for the rest of the season. "We're still on course to try and win three different competitions," he said. "The Champions League, league, and KNVB Cup. In my opinion, I can't be distracted by all of that [transfer talk], above all because I'm the captain of the team." (Tuttosport)

Mauro Icardi remains a Real Madrid transfer target and Los Blancos' pursuit of the Argentine is set to be one of the bigger stories of the winter transfer window. Icardi is waiting for a contract extension at Inter to be agreed, though, and a meeting will take place between the player and the club at the start of the new year. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are ready to make their move for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. The French midfielder was an unused substitute as United were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool and the Serie A champions believe they can make Pogba's return to Turin a reality in January. (Tuttosport)

Napoli midfielder Allan is a Manchester City transfer target. The 27-year-old Brazilian has played well for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, impressing after the departure of Jorginho to Chelsea in the summer. (Calcio Napoli 24)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen are putting out feelers for a new manager, with Peter Bosz (Ajax and Dortmund) and Marco Rose (FC Salzburg) in the frame. Current manager Heiko Herrlich's contract expires in the summer and would only be extended if Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League. This is unlikely, however, with the club currently 11th. (Kicker)

Andrej Kramaric was unhappy with being substituted by manager Julien Nagelsmann in Hoffenheim's goalless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach. The striker was on course for scoring in 10 consecutive games (with club and country), which only Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in the modern era, with Lionel Messi on nine. "I would have stood next to the goal with a broken leg and waited for a ball," Kramaric said. (SportBild)

Andrej Kramaric has been in good form for Hoffenheim, but was substituted at the weekend

France

Paris Saint-Germain are to have a meeting with the LFP (French football league) to try and move one of their games. Their match against Montpellier was postponed due to the Yellow Vest protests in Paris and re-scheduled for January 15. However, PSG are due to be in Qatar over the French winter break, from January 14-17, playing a tournament for sponsors. (L'Equipe).