European Paper Talk: Juventus in talks for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move away from Ajax

Italy

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli held talks with Ajax chief executive Edwin Van der Sar over the potential transfer of Matthijs De Ligt. The European Golden Boy winner is attracting interest from across Europe, but Agnelli's relationship with Van der Sar could help Juve's cause. The pair have worked together with the European Club Association and Van der Sar has ties to Turin from his playing days with Juventus. (Tuttosport)

Jose Mourinho's sacking at Manchester United has reduced the likelihood of Paul Pogba joining Juventus in January. The Frenchman does, however, want an Old Trafford exit and could still end up back at the club he left in 2016. Pogba's difficult relationship with Mourinho, which saw the World Cup winner reduced to a bit-part player in recent weeks, was one of the key reasons behind his desire to leave United. (Tuttosport)

Paul Pogba is set to stay at Man Utd

Inter Milan will have no room in their squad for Gabriel Barbosa when he completes his loan spell with Santos, says sporting director Piero Ausilio. Barbosa has found his form in Brazil but will have bide his time if he wants to play for Inter. Ausilio said: "Gabriel will return to Inter after he has finished his loan. The next six months we will have no room for him. We are happy with him and will find the best solution." Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi has taken to Twitter to suggest he is happy at Inter and will sign a new contract. (Calciomercato)

Spain

River Plate's surprise Club World Cup exit at the hands of Al Ain will speed up Exequiel Palacios' move to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are expected to complete a long mooted move for Palacios, which would see the 20-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract and move to the Bernabeu in June. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are expected to allow left-back Filipe Luis' contract to run down. The 33-year-old, who came close to joining PSG in the summer, has six months left on his current deal and is free to enter negotiations with other clubs. (Marca)

Filipe Luis is not expected to sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid

France

Barcelona are set to win the race to sign Adrien Rabiot from PSG. With the 23-year-old out of contract in the summer and no closer to agreeing renewed terms to stay in Paris, Barca are among a number of teams tracking his situation. They appear to have won the race for the France international, but it is unclear if Rabiot will move next month or at the end of the season. (Le Parisien)

Rennes are targeting a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as they seek a replacement for Tomas Koubek. Martinez, 26, has scarcely had a look in at the Emirates since joining Arsenal in 2011 and his sole appearance this term came in the Europa League at Qarabag. He could make the move to France next month. (Yahoo France)

Adrien Rabiot could be on the move to Barcelona

Fortuna Dusseldorf, Standard Liege and Anderlecht are all eyeing a January swoop for Toulouse winger Firmin Mubele. The 24-year-old, who is contracted to Toulouse until 2022, has struggled to make an impression this season, starting just two Ligue 1 games. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Uli Hoeness says Bayern Munich will add reinforcements to their squad should the right players become available. Speaking after being unanimously re-elected as chairman of Bayern's supervisory board until 2022 Hoeness said: "If we can get the appropriate material (players), we are on the way." (Sports Bild)