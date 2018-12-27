Euro paper talk: Manchester United's Paul Pogba set for January loan move to PSG or Juventus

Man Utd midfielder Pogba is being linked with a January loan move to Juve or PSG

Now Christmas is out of the way focus inevitably turns to the January sales and the world of football is no different.

With this in mind, our friends at Football Whispers have taken a look at the latest transfer gossip from across Europe.

Italy

He may have scored a Boxing Day double as Manchester United beat Huddersfield, but Paul Pogba remains unsettled at Old Trafford. The midfielder is still being linked with a January departure, with a loan move to either Juventus or PSG being mooted. (Calciomercato)

Nikola Milenkovic has emerged as a target for Manchester United. United have been in touch with the Fiorentina man's agent ahead of pursuing a potential move to sign the 21-year-old right-back in January. (La Repubblica)

Spain

Atletico Madrid will fight to keep hold of left-back Lucas Hernandez until at least the end of the season amid interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are ready to trigger Hernandez's €80m release clause in January. Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has held talks with Bayern counterpart Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in an attempt to stave off an offer next month. (Marca)

Barcelona are among a number of teams tracking Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The 18-year-old has been dubbed the new Raphael Varane and is attracting interest from Manchester United, Juventus, Napoli and Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid. Todibo's contract runs out in June next year, meaning a cut-price deal could be in the offing. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are willing to pay €50m to secure the signing of left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis. The 22-year-old has played 18 times this season, scoring three goals, and is seen as the ideal cover for Marcelo who, at 31, is approaching the winter of his standout career. (AS)

Germany

Barcelona's desire to sign Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt could be tempered by the centre-back's potential wage demands. Barca are fearful de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, will advise his player to join the club who offers the highest wage. This could open the door to Bayern Munich who, along with Juventus, have been linked with the Dutchman. (SportBild)

A fee of €5m may be enough to secure the signing of Kasimpasa midfielder Mahmoud Hassan. The 24-year-old, who is known as Trezeguet, is a target for Stuttgart as they look to add attacking quality to their ranks. An Egypt international, Trezeguet scored 13 goals in 31 games and added seven assists from a wide berth last season and is said to be keen on a move to the Bundesliga. (Kicker)