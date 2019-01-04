FA Cup round three Saturday preview

The 2019 FA Cup final is on May 18

Premier League sides Burnley, Cardiff and Everton all face intriguing encounters with lower league opposition in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Clarets host in-form League One side Barnsley, while Cardiff head to another third-tier side in Gillingham and Everton host League Two leaders Lincoln.

Elsewhere, Arsenal face Blackpool for the second time this season, having already beaten the Tangerines in the Carabao Cup, as they head to Bloomfield Road, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to keep his perfect record in charge of Manchester United intact as they welcome Reading to Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Blackpool met in the Carabao Cup this season

One Premier League side who might be wary of a giant-killing are Huddersfield, as they head to Bristol City on the back of a club-record eight consecutive defeats.

The only all-Premier League clash of the day is an all-south coast affair as Bournemouth host Brighton at the Vitality Stadium, while League Two Grimsby head to Crystal Palace for an evening kick-off at Selhurst Park.

There are four more ties between Premier League and Championship opposition. West Ham host Birmingham, Nottingham Forest visit Chelsea, Derby meet Southampton and Newcastle welcome Blackburn to St James's Park.

The third round starts on Friday as Tottenham travel to League Two Tranmere Rovers while Premier League leaders Liverpool go to Wolves on Monday.

Saturday's FA Cup ties

Bournemouth v Brighton (12.30pm)

Burnley v Barnsley (12.30pm)

Manchester United v Reading (12.30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton (12.30pm)

Shrewsbury v Stoke (12.30pm)

West Brom v Wigan (12.30pm)

West Ham v Birmingham (12.30pm)

Accrington v Ipswich (3pm)

Aston Villa v Swansea (3pm)

Bolton v Walsall (3pm)

Brentford v Oxford (3pm)

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Derby v Southampton (3pm)

Everton v Lincoln (3pm)

Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon (3pm)

Gillingham v Cardiff (3pm)

Middlesbrough v Peterborough (3pm)

Blackpool v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Bristol City v Huddersfield (5.30pm)

Crystal Palace v Grimsby (5.30pm)

Newcastle v Blackburn (5.30pm)

Norwich v Portsmouth (5.30pm)