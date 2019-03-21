Harry Maguire is England's weak link, says Matej Vydra

Harry Maguire is on the Czech Republic's radar, according to Matej Vydra

Matej Vydra says the Czech Republic have identified Harry Maguire as a weak link in England's team and have also been told to kick their opponents at Wembley.

The Burnley striker claims England's defence is not as strong as their attack and that Maguire is the player they will be focusing on in the European Qualifiers opener on Friday night.

The Leicester defender was sent off early on in the match against Burnley on Saturday for a tackle on Berg Gudmundsson and although the Foxes won 2-1, Vydra believes it was a sign of weakness in Maguire's game.

"Kane is top, Rashford as well, Sterling is in a great form. The attack is very strong. Defence, I don't say it's not strong as well, but it's not as strong as the attack," he said.

Maguire was sent off against Burnley last weekend

"For example, Maguire. We talked about him at Burnley before we played against Leicester. In some moments it seems he doesn't know what's happening behind him, that's why he got a red card after five minutes in the match against Burnley.

"They (England) would surely like to hold the ball and play a possession game, so we have to be close to them. Don't be afraid to kick them three or four times - then they may change the plan and play just one or two touches."

Two of Vydra's Burnley team-mates are in England's squad - Tom Heaton and James Tarkowksi - while former Burnley centre-back Michael Keane is a potential partner for Maguire.

"We talked about the game and I hope we'll get a good result. If so, I can taunt them for a long time," he added.