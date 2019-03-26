Bobby Madden to take charge of Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers

Bobby Madden will take charge of Sunday’s Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers, live on Sky Sports.

The referee officiated two of the fixtures last season, Celtic's 4-0 win in the Scottish Cup semi-final and the 0-0 Premiership draw between the sides at Parkhead in December 2017.

He will be assisted by David McGeachie and Alan Mulvanny, while Kevin Clancy has been confirmed as the fourth official for the match.

Celtic sit 10 points clear of Rangers going into the third Old Firm clash of the season.

Celtic's Scott Sinclair (left) competes with Rangers' James Tavernier

An Olivier Ntcham goal sealed a 1-0 win for Celtic at Parkhead in September, while Ryan Jack scored the only goal of the game to hand Rangers three points at Ibrox in December.

The meeting will mark Neil Lennon's return to the fixture after he was confirmed as Celtic interim manager until the end of the season after Brendan Rodgers joined Leicester City last month.