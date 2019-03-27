Gordon Taylor defends PFA legacy and embraces independent review

0:27 Gordon Taylor tells Sky Sports News he is proud of his record as PFA chief executive as he announces he is stepping down Gordon Taylor tells Sky Sports News he is proud of his record as PFA chief executive as he announces he is stepping down

Gordon Taylor has defended his legacy as PFA chief executive, and insists he embraces the independent review into its practices.

The 74-year-old - the highest-paid trade union boss in the world after 38 years at the helm - announced his intention to step down at the union's belated AGM on Wednesday following the conclusion of Sport Resolutions' QC-led review.

The decision follows a power struggle with PFA chairman - the Walsall defender Ben Purkiss - who has called for reform, but Taylor insists the union's future is not about individuals, but whether or not it can stay "at the cutting edge."

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, he said: "It's been well-known this dispute has played out in the media, but there has also been a coming together, and having been with the PFA as long as I have been, that's the main thing - to come together, keep it solid, keep it united.

"I've always believed in the PFA as the footballer's union, and to get to the position we have has taken a lot of hard work. I'm proud of my record, but it's not about individuals, it's about the PFA and its reputation, and making sure that, for the future, we evolve, are prepared for it, and remain cutting edge.

"The debate has been healthy. There is a coming together now, and a plan for the future that involves me, but also above all involves looking at the PFA objectively by Sport Resolutions - a well-known body that will look at areas where there has been some dispute, look at conclusions, strategy for the future and under a reputable QC.

"That will take as long as it takes. I'm not running the review - there would be no point in that. We've had reviews in the past so it's no bad thing to have an objective look at what you're doing. My staff and I will be there to help, as well as trustees, members and the management committee. It would be unfair for me to get involved and meddle with that."

Taylor has come in for widespread criticism, especially during the past year, and more than 300 players and former players are said to have endorsed an open letter calling him to step down.

The former Bolton, Birmingham, Blackburn and Bury player has recently secured a new deal with the Premier League and EFL for £60m-worth of investment per year over three years, however, as he gets ready to step aside.

"The whole career has been a challenge," he said. "But if you're going to lead an organisation and develop it, you've got to be big and strong to take criticism and bounce back.

"The personal stuff goes with the job. It's only when it starts to affect your family and when the media are outside your home or office. People come up to me and say 'are you alright? Are you sure you're alright?' and I say I am - it goes with the job. You can't please everyone all the time. I do like to please all of the people some of the time and some of the people all of the time, as they say.

"It's human nature. I do take the time and trouble. The only time it hurts me is when people say untruths. When people say 'I've rang the PFA, I've rang Gordon Taylor, and he's not got back to me'. I can guarantee there is nobody that has rang me and not got a response."