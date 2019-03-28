European Paper Talk: Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard to Real Madrid?

Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard are both being linked with Real Madrid

With the international break over, the focus has switched back to the run-ins across European leagues and the impending summer transfer window.

France

Real Madrid are prepared to spend over £400m to refresh their squad this summer. Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe are the Spanish club's three primary transfer targets. (L'Equipe)

One player who will no longer be leaving the Bernabeu this summer is Marcelo. The Brazilian lost his place in the side under Santiago Solari but has been reinstated since Zinedine Zidane returned. (L'Equipe)

Marcelo is set to stay put

Spain

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he would like to see compatriot Hazard join him at Real Madrid. "For me, he is one of the best in the world," the Belgian said. "As a friend I would like him to be here. I think he wants to come." (El Transistor)

Antoine Griezmann is willing to take a £5m-a-year pay cut to secure a move to Barcelona this summer. The France international wants to leave Atletico Madrid less than a year after turning down a move to the Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo)

Antoine Griezmann could be on the move

Joshua Kimmich is viewed as the ideal signing for Barcelona. The German's versatility, comfort on the ball and age - he turned 24 in February - are all appreciated at the Camp Nou, but there is an acceptance Bayern Munich will not sell. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid will target Benfica's Ruben Dias, Porto's Alex Telles and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico this summer. Atleti will use the £64m they will receive from Bayern Munich for Lucas Hernandez to finance their defensive overhaul. (Marca)

Barcelona would be willing to offer Philippe Coutinho or Malcom to Manchester United as part of a deal for Marcus Rashford. The England international has emerged as a candidate to replace Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo)

Philippe Coutinho's future at Barcelona is in doubt

Barcelona trio Juan Miranda, Oriol Busquets and Riqui Puig could all join Ajax on loan next season, while centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo may also move to the Dutch side as part of any deal for Matthijs de Ligt. (Catalunya Radio)

Germany

Callum Hudson-Odoi could get his move to Bayern Munich

Chelsea would be willing to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich this summer if the German club submit an offer close to £45m. The England international is reportedly determined to push through a move away from Stamford Bridge. (Sport Bild)

Red Bull Salzburg coach Marco Rose is wanted by both Schalke and Wolfsburg. The German is also seen as a potential permanent successor to Brendan Rodgers at Celtic. (Kicker)

Italy

Tottenham have opened talks with Napoli over a move for midfielder Amadou Diawara. The 21-year-old has struggled for regular game time under Carlo Ancelotti and would cost around £40m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter Milan are ready to take Malcom on loan from Barcelona in the summer with a view to a permanent deal in the summer of 2020. The Brazilian, who joined Barca last summer from Bordeaux, has made just one La Liga start this season under Ernesto Valverde. (Corriere dello Sport)

Malcom has not featured much for Barcelona

Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo, though Roma are working on a new contract for the Italy international. (Sport Mediaset)

Juventus are prepared to make a £45m move for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo this summer. The former Barcelona youngster is also on the radars of Atletico Madrid and Manchester United. (Tuttosport)