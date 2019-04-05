England Women 0-1 Canada Women: Christine Sinclair wins it for visitors

Christine Sinclair's 180th international secured a late Canada victory over England

England Women's preparations for this summer's World Cup suffered a blow as they were beaten 1-0 by Canada Women in a friendly at Manchester City's Academy Stadium.

England struggled to get going in the first half, and it took until the dying embers of the opening period for Stephanie Labbe to be tested in the Canada goal, as she denied Nikita Parris.

After the break, England did improve, but still could not create much in the way of clear-cut chances, with Toni Duggan wasting England's best opportunity after firing just wide.

With England pressing for a winner of their own, Christine Sinclair's 180th international goal won it for Canada in the 81st minute, as England suffered a disappointing defeat - just their third defeat since Phil Neville became coach.

Player ratings England Women:Bardsley (6), Stokes (6), McManus (6), Houghton (6), Daly (7), Bronze (7), Walsh (6), Duggan (6), Parris (8), Taylor (6), Carney (6).



Subs: Mead (6), Scott (6), White (6).



Canada Women:Labbe (6), Chapman (5), Buchanan (7), Zadorsky (6), Sinclair (6), Lawrence (6), Scott (6), Schmidt (7), Prince (7), Beckie (7), Fleming (6).



Subs: Riviere (6), Grosso (6), Rose (6).



England started well against a side ranked two places below them in Manchester, with Parris causing problems down the right flank, but each time the final pass was lacking.

Down the other end, veteran striker Sinclair had an effort from fully 25 yards, but it was never going to trouble Karen Bardsley in the home goal.

Parris remained England's best outlet, as she finally had that effort at goal after being picked out by a fine Jodie Taylor pass, but Labbe was down well to tip the strike around the post.

Team news Chelsea forward Fran Kirby had to withdraw from the squad due to a knee injury, but there were plenty of other stellar names in the line-up, with Jodie Taylor, Karen Carney and Nikita Parris leading the line, with Barcelona forward Toni Duggan just tucked in behind. On her home ground, Steph Haughton captained the side, alongside the impressive Abbie McManus, who is making the other centre-back spot her own.

After the break, Janine Beckie forced a brilliant save out of Bardsley as the visitors pressed for an opener.

Duggan then almost got a sellout crowd off their feet but, after being picked out by Taylor in the penalty area, fired just wide on the hour mark.

It was clear one goal was going to win this cagey affair, and so it proved as Bardsley's brilliant save to tip Nichelle Prince's effort onto the crossbar was in vain, as the 35-year-old poacher Sinclair was on hand to snatch victory for Canada, inflicting a defeat on England which leaves Neville with much to ponder just two months ahead of the World Cup.

Nikita Parris vies for the ball with Sophie Schmidt for England Women against Canada

Player of the match - Nikita Parris

No other player caused anything like the problems that Parris did down the right flank with her direct running and pace. Her final ball was lacking more often than not, but she still created all the best openings for England, but just suffered from a shortage of support.

What's next

England travel to Swindon to take Spain in a friendly on Tuesday, while Canada host Nigeria on Wednesday.