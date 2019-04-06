European Paper Talk: Eden Hazard set to sign for Real Madrid

Eden Hazard is reportedly set to join Real Madrid

Is Chelsea's Eden Hazard set to join Real Madrid?

Spain

Chelsea are set to lose Eden Hazard this summer. The 28-year-old is set to sign a six-year deal with Real Madrid and his move could be sealed in the coming days. The chance to play under Zinedine Zidane convinced the Belgian to make the move. (Marca)

Isco now wants to stay at the Bernabeu. After being frozen out of the team by Santiago Solari, the Spanish playmaker has been restored to the first team under Zidane and is once again flourishing. (Marca)

Ernesto Valverde will decide the future of Antoine Griezmann. Just 12 months after rejecting a move to the Camp Nou, the World Cup winner wants to join the La Liga leaders. Barcelona are open to signing the Atletico star but the final decision lies with Valverde and whether he feels he could fit the 28-year-old into his team. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Jose Mourinho had hoped to return to Inter this summer with the club not satisfied with the performances of Luciano Spalletti. However, club CEO Giuseppe Marotta has decided Antonio Conte is the man to take the club forward and he'll be given a hefty budget with the club backing him to rival Juventus for the Serie A title. (Calciomercato)

Antonio Conte could be heading to Inter Milan

There could be even more change at the San Siro. AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis, formerly at Arsenal, wants Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Memphis Depay has decided that he wants to quit Lyon. The Dutch forward believes he has proved himself enough to return to a top European club this summer, and Liverpool are believed to have the 25-year-old on their transfer wishlist. (L'Equipe)

Manchester United are in contact with Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France international impressed against Manchester City in the Champions League and is believed to be a Barcelona transfer target. United wanted to move quickly to pin the 22-year-old down, on the off-chance Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford this summer. However, Ndombele is not convinced that United can compete in Europe or in the Premier League. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Hertha Berlin are close to completing the signing of Dedryck Boyata from Celtic. The Belgium international centre-back almost left Parkhead last summer but a move was refused. The 28-year-old will now leave on a free transfer and the Bundesliga club are favourites to land him. (Bild)