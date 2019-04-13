Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool more complete than 2014 side, says Simon Mignolet

Simon Mignolet is likely to start Liverpool's game against Chelsea on Sunday on the bench

Simon Mignolet says Jurgen Klopp's current Liverpool side could not be more different to the team that blew their chance of winning the Premier League for the first time in 2014.

The Reds led the table by five points with three games to play but lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea before throwing away a 3-0 lead to draw at Crystal Palace, allowing Manchester City to steal the title from under their noses.

Liverpool host Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, almost exactly five years after their famous Anfield defeat, and they are again hunting their first Premier League title.

Jose Mourinho masterminded a 2-0 win for Chelsea at Anfield in 2014 that scuppered Liverpool's title hopes

But Mignolet, who was in goal during the defeat to Jose Mourinho's side, says Klopp has developed a more complete team, explaining: "The way we play now, after six years at the club, is completely different to what it was then.

"We had a big chance but we were relying on the quality of Luis Suarez's goal-scoring, whereas now we are more together. We don't concede many goals, and the threat comes from different angles rather than just one player.

"In that sense we are more solid than when we were back then when we were relying on individual quality and individual players. We are confident of course, especially when we play at home as we have not lost here for a long time [37 matches] and haven't conceded many goals.

"We are a lot more solid than we were back then so in that sense everyone is a lot more confident in getting the job done unlike back in the day against Chelsea."

Liverpool are top of the table by two points, albeit having played a game more than Man City, but go into their game against Chelsea having not beaten the Blues at home in the league for seven years.

Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool to the top of the table as they chase their first ever Premier League title

Chelsea also beat the Reds at Anfield in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, and Mignolet says his Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard has not let him forget those facts.

"I spoke to Eden (Hazard) when we were with the national team and he spoke about that (2014) game, not so much about his form and the way he played, but he said Chelsea at Anfield have always done well," he said.

"It is down to us to stop that."