Celtic's James Forrest voted Premiership Player of the Season

James Forrest has helped Celtic to two trophies this season

James Forrest has won his third individual award of the campaign after being voted the Premiership Player of the Season.

The Celtic winger adds the award to the PFA Scotland and Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Season awards he has already picked up.

Forrest has scored 17 goals to help the Bhoys to the Premiership and League Cup titles this season.

Celtic can complete an unprecedented treble Treble if they beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Forrest was a regular in the Scotland squad this campaign

Forrest has also impressed for Scotland this season, scoring five goals in six games for his country.

The 27-year-old said: "I'm really grateful to have won this award and it's an indication of what a great season we have had as a team.

"Last season was my best season in terms of stats, but I have kicked on again this season and I have had the added aspect of the international scene and doing well for Scotland.

"We know it will be tough against Hearts on Saturday but we are so determined to finish the season with all three trophies again."