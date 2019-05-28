Carlos Carvalhal explains decision to manage in Portgual

Carlos Carvalhal says he has decided to return to manage in Portugal because English clubs did not show they wanted him enough.

The former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday boss has joined Primeira side Rio Ave on a one-year contract after being linked with the likes of Celtic and QPR in recent months.

"My return to Portugal is down to the current circumstances," he said.

"I looked at the projects I was offered and I made no secret of the fact that I wanted to stay in England, and I received several offers from clubs there.

"But after analysing the situation and the projects on offer, the most important thing for me was for someone to get hold of me and show their willingness to have me at their club and that was the case with Rio Ave.

"The president showed real interest in me and my coaching staff and that was a key factor in my decision."

Carvalhal managed the likes of Braga and Sporting Lisbon before a successful spell at Besiktas caught the attention of Sheffield Wednesday, whom he twice took to the Championship play-offs.

He then fought hard to try and keep Swansea in the Premier League after succeeding Paul Clement, but they dropped into the second tier in 2018 and that was his last job in England to date.

Carvalhal said: "I think we did a good job by twice getting Sheffield Wednesday into the play-offs, and picking up 18 points from 20 games at Swansea, including getting points against some strong teams."