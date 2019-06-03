FIFA agree new presidential statute, with Gianni Infantino likely to get new four-year term

Gianni Infantino was elected as FIFA president in 2016

The FIFA council has "unanimously agreed" to propose a statute amendment that will allow the next FIFA president to be elected by "acclamation" when there is only one candidate.

An acclamation is a form of election that does not include a ballot, and is rather chosen by majority favour - in this case by the FIFA congress.

The proposal was submitted by senior vice-president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, who was beaten to the presidency by the incumbent Gianni Infantino in 2016.

The move is expected to clear the way for Infantino to be elected again this week.

Infantino is set to be given a fresh four-year term as FIFA president

The Swiss-Italian is currently the only candidate and is likely to be given a fresh four-year presidential term in office.

If elected, the 49-year-old will be the man to take FIFA towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, to make preparations for the 2026 edition in North America, and the decision for picking the 2030 host.

FIFA recently decided not to expand the 2022 tournament to 48 teams, with Infantino previously pushing for the increased number in sides competing.

As well as the new presidential statute, in a meeting on Monday, the FIFA council also agreed to award Qatar the right to host the 2019 and 2020 Club World Cups.