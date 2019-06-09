West Ham in talks with Marseille's Morgan Sanson

Morgan Sanson is in talks with West Ham over a potential move to the London Stadium

West Ham are in talks to sign Marseille's Morgan Sanson, Sky Sports News understands.

Marseille are willing to listen to offers for some of their players after they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Sanson, who Marseille value at around €35m, played 33 times for the French club last season, scoring five goals and getting three assists.

The 24-year-old signed for €12m from Montpelier in January 2017 and has made 18 youth caps for France

Sanson would be Manuel Pellegrini's second summer signing

Talks have been held with Marseille sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta and the player's agent, while the Hammers have also made a £10m bid for Lorient winger Alexis Claude-Maurice, with Manuel Pellegrini aiming to bolster his squad for the 2019/20 season.

They have also tabled bids for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who ended the season on loan at Everton.