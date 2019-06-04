Lucas Perez leaves West Ham to sign for Alaves on permanent deal

Lucas Perez scored six goals in 19 appearances for West Ham this season

Lucas Perez has left West Ham to sign for Alaves for an undisclosed fee.

Sky Sports News understands the Spanish club have agreed a €2.5m (£2.21m) fee for Perez, who has scored six goals in 19 appearances for West Ham since joining from Arsenal in 2018.

Personal terms were not expected to be a problem and the Spaniard completed the move after passing a medical.

West Ham have included a 30 per cent sell on clause in the deal, according to Sky sources.

Perez joined West Ham on a three-year deal in 2018 but has struggled to secure a regular first-team place at the London Stadium, with Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez largely preferred up front.

The 30-year-old returns to Spain with Alaves, who finished 11th in La Liga last season.

