Who is out of contract? Dani Alves, Franck Ribery, Daniel Sturridge all available for nothing

Danny Welbeck is on a free and has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs

Who is available on a free transfer? We have created an out-of-contract XI all of whom could end up signing for a Premier League side.

July 1 is always a strange day. It's when millions of pounds worth of footballers are released after their contracts run out. Those footballers are now unemployed and other clubs can sign them up for no transfer fee, which usually puts the power with the power in terms of negotiating personal terms.

Here, we take a look at some of the more high profile free agents available...

Goalkeeper: Michel Vorm

After five years with Tottenham, the Dutchman was released by the club at the end of the campaign. As a back-up to Hugo Lloris, Vorm was used sparingly but did start two Champions League group matches last year for the eventual runners-up.

Left-back: Alberto Moreno

Andrew Robertson proved a revelation for Liverpool last season and Moreno felt the effect as he became clear second-choice in the full-back area for Jurgen Klopp. A move back to La Liga seems likely with Sevilla and Villarreal reportedly weighing up moves but Arsenal are rumoured to be interested.

Right-back: Dani Alves

If experience of winning major trophies is what you are after, then Alves could be worth taking a chance on despite being 36-years-old. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain defender has won a staggering 42 trophies in his career.

Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with a move.

Centre-back: Gary Cahill

The former Chelsea captain still has a good few years of football left in him. The 33-year-old was cast aside by Maurizio Sarri last season, playing just 21 minutes of Premier League football. He's bound to be a little ring rusty but his experience will surely make him a sought after free agent over the next month. Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have been linked with the defender.

Centre-back: Thomas Vermaelen

The former Arsenal defender's contract with Barcelona expired in the summer having only made 53 appearances for the club during an injury ravaged five-year spell.

He has reportedly been offered a contract by Olympiakos and underwent a medical in June but has yet to officially sign for the Greek side.

Winger: Hatem Ben Arfa

He is a player to gets fans off their seats with his maverick dribbling style - as was seen during his up-and-down spell with Newcastle. Although he left Rennes in the summer, the club were reportedly keen to extend his deal but Ben Arfa desired a new challenge. Will he end up back in the Premier League?

Centre-mid: Denilson

Remember him, Arsenal fans? The former youth captain of Brazil made 96 appearances for the Gunners under Arsene Wenger before moving back home in 2013. However, six years on, now 31, and three major knee surgeries later, his career has nosedived. After leaving Sao Paulo, he tried to revive his career at Botafogo-SP but only made one appearance due to "fitness issues" and was released.

Centre-mid: Yohan Cabaye

A player with an array of Premier League experience surely will not be out of work for much longer.

The 33-year-old former Newcastle and Crystal Palace midfielder was surprisingly released in January just a quarter of the way through his two-year deal with the Saudi Arabian side Al Nasr.

Palace have reportedly shown an interest in their former player.

Winger: Franck Ribery

With no plans to retire yet, the French wizard is a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season where he managed to rack up 36 appearances. Here we have a player with 81 caps for his country and 22 major titles to his name.

According to reports, a move to Qatar or China could be on the agenda, however, Sheffield United were linked with a shock move.

Centre-forward: Daniel Sturridge

You got the feeling the 29-year-old was never truly trusted by Klopp to deliver the kind of football he wanted to see from his strikers. It's been five seasons since Sturridge scored 10 or more goals in a Premier League season, which for a player of his goalscoring quality, is well under par. He's at a crossroads in his career, will he make the right call in terms of a new club? Rangers and Celtic have been mentioned as possible destinations.

Centre-forward: Danny Welbeck

One of the hottest properties in this type of market is the former Arsenal forward, who has suffered with terrible injury luck in the last two years. A broken ankle scuppered most of his final season with Arsenal but if he can get fit, he's got so much to offer still at just 28-years-old. Newcastle and Southampton have been linked.

Other notable players available on free transfers

Arjen Robben

Mario Balotelli

Stephan Lichtsteiner

Albert Adomah

Glenn Whelan

Micah Richards

Peter Crouch

Jason Puncheon

Bakary Sako

Ashley Williams

Phil Jagielka

Danny Simpson

Shinji Okazaki

Fernando Llorente

Samir Nasri

Andy Carroll

