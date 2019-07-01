European Paper Talk: Neymar refusing to return to PSG

A look at the big transfer stories doing the rounds in Europe, courtesy of our friends at Football Whispers…

Spain

Neymar has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not return to the club for pre-season training as he tries to force through a move to Barcelona. (Sport)

Tottenham may be unable to fund a move for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso if they cannot find a buyer for Christian Eriksen. The Argentine midfielder could cost Spurs around £65m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are one of eight clubs interested in Ajax star Donny van der Beek. The Netherlands international would cost around £60m. (AS)

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Barcelona winger Malcom, who is expected to be sold after just one season at the Camp Nou. (AS)

Raul de Tomas is set to leave Real Madrid and join Benfica in a deal worth £18m. Mateo Kovacic and James Rodriguez will also leave the Bernabeu this week to join Chelsea and Napoli respectively. (AS)

Italy

Juventus will look to offload Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi this summer after Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot joined the Serie A champions. (Tuttosport)

Luka Modric has turned down an approach from AC Milan. The Croatia midfielder was open to a move to Inter last summer but is poised to sign a new deal with Real Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leonardo Bonucci could also leave Juventus. Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sign the 32-year-old centre-back but there is also interest from Manchester City and New York City FC. (Sport Italia)

Germany

Bayern Munich remain keen on Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele but are hesitant to pay over £100m for the France winger. (Kicker)

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions have dropped their interest in Lille's Nicolas Pepe and will not make a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz until next summer. (Kicker)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Patrik Schick, who has struggled at Roma since his move from Sampdoria. Dortmund would look to loan the 23-year-old forward but face competition from Lyon and Marseille. (Kicker)

Dani Olmo, one of the stars of Spain's U21 European Championship win, has hinted at a move to the Bundesliga. "It's time to take the next step," the Dinamo Zagreb winger said. "The Bundesliga is a great league, which I like very much. We'll see what the future holds." (Spox)

France

Tottenham have agreed a fee with Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele. Spurs will pay around £56m for the midfielder, with another £10m in add-ons. (Telefoot)

However, Ndombele has yet to agree personal terms with Spurs and that could allow Manchester United to strike a deal for the 22-year-old. (L'Equipe)

Former Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe, including AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Lille and Porto. Angers will demand around £18m for the 21-year-old versatile midfielder. (Ouest France)

Turkey

Lazio are prepared to rival Liverpool in the race to sign Besiktas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz, who could cost upwards of £8m. (Aksam)

