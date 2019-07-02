Everton's Sandro Ramirez in Real Valladolid talks

Sandro Ramirez failed to score in 27 games for Real Sociedad last season

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez is in talks regarding a move to Real Valladolid.

The 23-year-old Spaniard signed for the Toffees in July 2017 but has scored just one goal in 16 games.

He returned to Spain on loan with Sevilla in January 2018 and spent the whole of last season with Real Sociedad.

Sandro played 27 times last season without scoring, and it appears Marco Silva is not planning on reintegrating him into his Everton squad.

Valladolid finished 16th in La Liga last season, and are owned by Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo.

