Netherlands defender Kika van Es signs for Everton Ladies from Ajax

Kika van Es has featured for the Netherlands at the Women's World Cup

Netherlands defender Kika van Es has signed for Everton Ladies on a two-year contract from Ajax.

The 27-year-old is currently part of the Netherlands' World Cup squad, who are in semi-final action against Sweden on Wednesday.

Van Es, both a centre-back and left-back, has been hailed as an "important and exciting" signing by Everton manager Willie Kirk as the club prepare for the new Super League season.

"I'm delighted to welcome Kika to the club," Kirk told the club's website. "She's a very important piece of the jigsaw and will play a massive part in what we are trying to build.

The word is finally out! Volgend jaar speel ik voor Everton 🔵



Een nieuw hoofdstuk begint als een eerder hoofdstuk afgesloten is. En ons hoofdstuk op het WK is nog niet klaar. Er is maar één ding dat telt nu: de halve finale op woensdag. Let’s make it a good chapter 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jzJNvr0Bw7 — Kika van Es (@KikavanEs) July 1, 2019

"Her versatility, communication and experience on the pitch were only some of the attributes that made her one of our top signing targets.

"She will also bring a lot of invaluable characteristics to the squad off the field which are just as important on this journey that we are on.

"It's an exciting signing for us and one that adds further to the quality we already have at the club."

Van Es started her career at Olympia '18, and then played for PSV Eindhoven and FC Twente before joining Ajax last summer.

