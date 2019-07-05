Sam Gallagher: Blackburn to bid for Southampton striker

Blackburn are set to make a bid for Sam Gallagher

Blackburn are expected to submit a formal bid for Southampton’s Sam Gallagher on Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

It was revealed that Blackburn have been in talks with the Saints since last week - but there is also interest from Wigan.

Gallagher spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Ewood Park, scoring 11 goals for Tony Mowbray's side.

Gallagher made four appearances for Southampton in the Premier League last season

Southampton want a deal of around £5m for the former England U20 striker, who spent last season on loan at Birmingham City.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to trim the wage bill and make room for new signings, with Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy up for sale.