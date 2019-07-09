Euro papers: Liverpool scout 'Iranian Messi' Sardar Azmoun

Sardar Azmoun has been reportedly watched by Liverpool

Liverpool were in attendance to watch Sardar Azmoun - a player dubbed ‘the Iranian Messi’ - plus all the latest from the European newspapers.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media outlets to bring you the latest news from the continent.

Russia

Liverpool were in attendance to watch Sardar Azmoun, dubbed 'the Iranian Messi', in the Russian Cup final between Zenit St Petersburg and Lokomotiv Moscow. Azmoun scored twice for Zenit, who were beaten 3-2. (Sov Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has admitted talks are being held with Barcelona over a transfer for Neymar. He said: "Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits us all." (Le Parisien)

Representatives of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakyoko have held talks with PSG over a potential transfer. There is also interest in the France international from Arsenal and Manchester United. (RMC)

Everton will make an offer of £28m for Barcelona winger Malcom. However, the Liga champions want to recoup the £37m they paid Bordeaux for the Brazilian last summer. (RMC)

Monaco have placed a £30m price tag on full-back Benjamin Henrichs, who is wanted by Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga side are only prepared to pay £22m for the 22-year-old. (L'Equipe)

0:57 Could PSG and Atletico Madrid learn from Manchester United's handling of Paul Pogba when dealing with the futures of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann? Could PSG and Atletico Madrid learn from Manchester United's handling of Paul Pogba when dealing with the futures of Neymar and Antoine Griezmann?

Spain

West Ham have been told they must pay the £45m buyout clause in Maxi Gomez's contract if they want to sign the Uruguayan striker from Celta Vigo. (Marca)

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernando is wanted by Sevilla. The Brazilian is in the final year of his contract at Galatasaray and a deal could be struck which sees Roque Mesa head to the Turkish giants. (Marca)

Watford defender Marc Navarro is set to join Leganes on loan with a view to a permanent transfer. The 24-year-old made just five appearances for the Hornets last term after a £1.8m move from Espanyol. (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain would want Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti included in any deal for Neymar. The French defender is valued at around £55m by the Catalan side. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Manchester City have made an offer for Everton Soares. The Gremio winger starred for Brazil at the Copa America and has also been linked with AC Milan, although the Rossoneri have denied making a move. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus have rejected a £27m bid from Everton for Moise Kean, the 19-year-old striker who has struck two goals in three games for Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma are prepared to launch a £35m move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, who has previously been linked with Chelsea. (Sport Italia)

Chinese Super League sides Shanghai Shenhua and Dalian Yifang have made offers for Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The Belgian is not wanted by Antonio Conte and will be sold after just one year at San Siro. (Sky Italia)

Valencia have held talks over a deal for Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet. The 25-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, is available for around £13.5m. (Sky Italia)

Napoli hope to complete a deal for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez in the coming days with the Colombian keen to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time in his career. (Sky Italia)

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich against Mainz

Germany

No bids have been made for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller, who has been linked with Manchester United and West Ham this summer. (Frankfurter Rundschau)

Bayern Munich are prepared to sell Jerome Boateng for as little as £12m this summer. The Bundesliga champions are preparing for the forthcoming campaign without the 30-year-old centre-back. (Sport Bild)