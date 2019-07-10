Harry Kane says Tottenham motivated by Champions League final defeat

1:05 Harry Kane says Tottenham's defeat in last season's Champions League final will motivate them to go one step further this campaign Harry Kane says Tottenham's defeat in last season's Champions League final will motivate them to go one step further this campaign

Harry Kane says Tottenham's defeat in last season's Champions League final will motivate them to go one step further in this campaign.

Spurs were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in Madrid to deny them their first trophy since 2008 in what was their maiden Champions League final.

The north London side also finished fourth in the Premier League after their title challenge petered out, but Kane says last season's near misses will drive the team on.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think it just motivates you to get better. With the Champions League final, you want to play in those games all the time.

Kane scored five goals for Spurs during last season's European campaign

"We know it's going to be tough to get back there this year and it's down to us to perform."

Tottenham have added record signing Tanguy Ndombele to their squad this summer, having not bought anyone for 18 months, and Kane believes they are well equipped to compete with their Premier League rivals.

Asked if they could challenge for the title, he said: "That's always the aim. The manager has full trust in the squad. Whoever he gets in or gets rid of, that's his choice; he's the boss.

"Whatever happens from now until the end of the window, we know we've got a strong enough squad to compete. The top six is really tight so we just want to put a good run together."