Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus from Ajax in deal worth £67.5m

Matthijs de Ligt is set to join Juventus on Wednesday in a deal worth £67.5m

Juventus have agreed a deal with Ajax for the signing of Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sky in Italy.

The 20-year-old will arrive in Turin on Tuesday night and will undergo a medical on Wednesday in a deal worth £67.5m (€75m) including bonuses.

The Serie A champions have already agreed personal terms with De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, with the defender set to sign a five-year deal worth £10.8m-a-year plus bonuses during his time in Turin.

Last week, Ajax released a statement claiming De Ligt did not travel with the rest of the squad to Austria for their pre-season camp because he is "awaiting a possible transfer".

"We're about to close De Ligt's transfer," said Ajax director Marc Overmars on Monday. "We're waiting for the latest bank guarantees before confirming the deal. We're hoping it will work out as soon as possible, but we're hopeful it will be."

De Ligt - Ajax's youngest-ever captain - led the Eredivisie club to a domestic league and cup double last season, as well as taking them to the Champions League semi-finals in which they lost to Tottenham in the final seconds in Amsterdam.

Juve have already signed another young centre-back this summer in 21-year-old Turkey international Merih Demiral, brought in from Sassuolo, as Andrea Barzagli departed the club after eight seasons.

