West Ham interested in signing Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus

West Ham are interested in bringing former Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain back to the Premier League, according to Sky in Italy.

It is understood that the Hammers and Roma are keen to sign the Argentine, but Higuain is determined to stay at Juventus after returning to Turin from loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea last season.

West Ham are working hard to sign strikers after Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez all left the club this summer.

Gonzalo Higuain has been reunited with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

Sky Sports News understands they are in talks for Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastian Haller and West Brom's Salomon Rondon, while they have also been offered the chance to sign Porto forward Moussa Marega.

Higuain scored five goals in 18 games for Chelsea after moving to Stamford Bridge on loan for the second half of last season to be reunited with former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.

Higuain is back in Turin where he has so far won two domestic league and cup doubles

Chelsea opted against triggering their option to make the 31-year-old's switch permanent and he has returned to Juve where he will again work with Sarri.

However, there is still speculation over his future, with Juve recently linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

Despite that, last month Higuain's brother and agent, Nicolas, said the striker was determined to finish his career at Juventus.

Higuain won the Europa League with Chelsea last season

"Gonzalo wants to respect his contract and therefore stay with Juventus for another two years," he told Radio Marte. "His performances at Juve have been good and playing for another team in Italy isn't a workable solution.

"I don't want to disrespect anyone, but if Gonzalo plays in Italy again then he only will for Juve, who own him. I think this could be Gonzalo's year. He has so much strength and determination, and he wants to end his career at Juve."

