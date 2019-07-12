Marko Arnautovic criticises European media after West Ham move

0:28 Marko Arnautovic used his unveiling as a Shanghai SIPG player to hit out at the European media following his exit from West Ham Marko Arnautovic used his unveiling as a Shanghai SIPG player to hit out at the European media following his exit from West Ham

Former West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has hit out at his treatment by the European media, following his arrival at Shanghai SIPG.

The 30-year-old Austria international joined the Chinese Super League champions for an undisclosed fee but Sky sources understand the deal will cost Shanghai SIPG in the region of £22.4m.

Sky Sports News reported West Ham were willing to accept a "terrible deal" for Arnautovic because everyone "wants him out" before the transfer was completed.

However, at his unveiling as a Shanghai player, Arnautovic says the media has spread a false perception about his attitude.

Marko Arnautovic scored 21 goals in 59 Premier League matches for West Ham

"The media talks a lot," he said. "The media, they don't know. They are not in the team, they are not training with me, they are not playing with me, but they are talking a lot about me in Europe.

"I don't know how it is in China but in Europe they talk a lot about me.

"It is easy. I am a guy who gives everything for his team - I defend my team, my whole club.

"I am ready for this. My whole life I took challenges, I took pressure. I can handle this."

