West Ham seek to make London Stadium the biggest in capital

West Ham hope to get planning approval to expand the seating at the London Stadium

West Ham are looking to increase the capacity of the London Stadium in order to become the biggest club ground in the capital.

The Hammers want to increase the number of seats at the London Stadium by 2,500 to 62,500 which would make it bigger than Spurs' new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - currently the biggest Premier League ground in London with a capacity of 62,062.

Although no planning application has so far been submitted, West Ham are meeting local residents on Monday night to consult on the possible expansion of the former Olympic Stadium.

In response to news that West Ham were looking to increase capacity, a spokesperson said: "It has always been the intention to increase the capacity.

"The club has started the next step of that process which is to seek planning approval to increase the capacity to 62,500."

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is currently London's biggest ground in terms of capacity

West Ham moved into the London Stadium in 2016 but previous licensing regulations had limited the stadium's matchday capacity to 57,000, with 9,000 seats unavailable for use.

However, in December of last year, capacity at the London Stadium was increased to 60,000.

The stadium is currently allowed to hold concerts for up to 80,000 spectators, and recently hosted the first regular-season US Major League Baseball game in Europe, with the Boston Red Sox playing the New York Yankees in a two-game series.