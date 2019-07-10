Maxi Gomez still interesting West Ham, despite deal appearing to be off

Maxi Gomez's on-off move to West Ham appears top have taken another twist

West Ham have not yet given up on signing Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, Sky sources understand.

The prospective deal appeared to be off because the two clubs could not agree on a payment structure for the player's £45m release clause.

That seemed to leave the way clear for Gomez, who has scored 30 goals in 75 appearances for Celta, to complete a move to fellow La Liga side Valencia.

But the Hammers - who have seen forwards Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez leave the London Stadium over the summer - are keen to resurrect the deal.

