Sebastian Haller: West Ham in talks for £40m Eintracht Frankfurt striker

Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller is close to a move to West Ham - Sky sources

West Ham are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over the transfer of striker Sebastien Haller, according to Sky sources.

The Bundesliga club are thought to want at least £40m to sell the 25-year-old after the departure of Luka Jovic to Real Madrid for £54m.

Sky Sports News understands both sides are increasingly hopeful a deal can be done, with the player's representatives remaining ready to fly to London to discuss terms once the clubs reach an agreement.

The Frenchman had an impressive season in Germany - scoring 15 goals in the Bundesliga and five more in the Europa League - as Frankfurt made it to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Chelsea.

Haller originally joined the German club from Utrecht for £6m after breaking through the youth ranks at French club Auxerre.

The Hammers, meanwhile, saw their search for a striker take a hitch after the club was not able to agree a deal for the transfer of Celta Vigo frontman Maxi Gomez.

Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez looks set to join Valencia and snub West Ham

The east London club are on the lookout for a forward after selling Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG for £22.4m, Lucas Perez to Alaves for £2m and also releasing Andy Carroll.

On Thursday, Sky in Italy reported West Ham made a formal bid for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, enquiring about the opportunity to sign the former Chelsea striker on loan with option to buy.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.