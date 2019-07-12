Moussa Marega offered to West Ham by Porto

Moussa Marega has been offered to West Ham

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Porto forward Moussa Marega.

Marega has a €30m (£26.9m) release clause and wants to move to the Premier League. West Ham were in talks to sign Marega last summer.

The 28-year-old scored 21 times last season, including six Champions League goals in nine appearances.

0:28 Marko Arnautovic used his unveiling as a Shanghai SIPG player to hit out at the European media following his exit from West Ham Marko Arnautovic used his unveiling as a Shanghai SIPG player to hit out at the European media following his exit from West Ham

West Ham are working hard to sign strikers and are in talks for Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastian Haller, according to Sky sources, and West Brom's Salomon Rondon.

Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez all left West Ham this summer.

Marko Arnautovic left West Ham for the Chinese Super League

Arnautovic hit out at his treatment by the European media, following his arrival at Shanghai SIPG.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.