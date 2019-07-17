European Paper Talk: Mesut Ozil has no desire to leave Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has no desire to leave Arsenal this summer

Germany

Mesut Ozil has no desire to leave Arsenal this summer despite not being guaranteed first-team football under Unai Emery. Fenerbahce are interested in the 30-year-old but is isn't keen on a move to Turkey. (Sport Bild)

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all approached Dani Alves over a move to the Premier League. The Brazilian is available on a free having left PSG this summer. (Sport Bild)

Borussia Dortmund have approached RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner over a potential move to Signal Iduna Park but the 23-year-old is only keen on a switch to Bayern Munich. (Sport Bild)

BVB remain interested in Mario Mandzukic and could complete a deal for the Juventus forward after Bayern Munich opted against re-signing him. (Sport Bild)

Renato Sanches wants to leave Bayern Munich permanently this summer if Niko Kovac does not view him as a first-team regular. "If I have to stay, I'll stay. Should I leave, though, I will not stay in Germany and if I go, it will be permanent." (Sport1)

Spain

Barcelona must sell before the can sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and are prepared to listen to offers for Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Malcom, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti. (Marca)

Bayern Munich have agreed terms with Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca over a move to the Allianz Arena but have yet to trigger his £35m buyout clause. (Marca)

Malcom is keen to leave the Nou Camp and his agent has met with Barcelona representatives to help push through his exit. Arsenal were linked with the Brazilian earlier this summer but have dropped their interest. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham and Wolves are interested in Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa but will face competition from Milan and Napoli. (AS)

Barcelona have re-signed wing-back Marc Cucurella from Eibar but will look to sell him on with Borussia Dortmund and Milan interested in the 20-year-old. (AS)

Italy

Everton face competition from Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Moise Kean from Juventus. The Serie A champions are prepared to let the young striker leave the club this summer but want a buyback included in any permanent deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Antonio Conte has pushed Inter to complete the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United with the Serie A side yet to submit an offer that is close to the price tag the Red Devils have placed upon the Belgian. (Corriere dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi is open to a switch to Napoli and the club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis has also hinted a move for the Inter striker is in the pipeline. He said: "I am seeking a striker who can score 30 goals a season." (Corriere dello Sport)

Milan have opted against pursuing Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren after the Reds demanded close to £20m for the 30-year-old centre-back. (Tuttosport)

The Rossoneri have turned their attention to another Premier League defender and could launch a move for Manchester United's Eric Bailly, whose contract expires in 2020. (Tuttosport)

Milan will also make a bid for Real Madrid star Luka Modric if midfielder is made available for transfer. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner is out of contract next summer and was interested in a move to Inter after last year's World Cup. (Sky Italia)

Clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are interested in Milan forward Patrick Cutrone. The Serie A side have set an asking price of £22m for the 21-year-old and as yet no offer has come close to that figure. (Milan News)

France

Paris Saint-Germain remain in talks with Everton over a deal for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye. The Ligue 1 champions are prepared to pay around £35m to sign the 29-year-old. (Le Parisien)

Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri is close to securing a loan move to Turkish side Galatasaray, who will have the option of signing the 27-year-old permanently. (Yahoo Sport France)