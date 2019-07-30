Patrick Cutrone to undergo Wolves medical ahead of £23m transfer

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of his move to Wolves, Sky Sports News understands.

The Premier League side have agreed a £16m deal - which could rise to £23m - with Milan for the 21-year-old.

Cutrone's arrival at Wolves should be confirmed by Wednesday evening, providing there are no issues with his medical.

Personal terms have already been agreed between the parties and Cutrone left Milan's pre-season tour of the US early ahead of the move.

Cutrone, who has 15 caps for Italy U21s, came through the ranks at San Siro.

0:42 Nuno Espirito Santo has said Wolves still need two more players ahead of the new Premier League season Nuno Espirito Santo has said Wolves still need two more players ahead of the new Premier League season

He has scored 27 goals in 90 games for Milan, who are keen to sell in order to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

Cutrone is set to become Wolves' fourth signing of the summer. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have already signed striker Raul Jimenez from Benfica for £30m.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.