Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham make new £55.5m bid and continue Bruno Fernandes talks
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 07/08/19 9:17pm
Tottenham have made a new €60m (£55.5m) bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, while talks are ongoing with Sporting Lisbon over signing Bruno Fernandes, according to Sky sources.
Sky Sports News understands that Real Betis value Lo Celso, 23, nearer to £64.7m (€70m); he also has an £88m release clause.
Lo Celso is intent on sealing a move to north London and Tottenham are eager to complete the deal before the transfer deadline at 5pm on Thursday.
Tottenham vs A Villa
August 10, 2019, 5:00pm
Live on
- Philippe Coutinho rejects Tottenham move
- Euro papers: Arsenal agree Philippe Coutinho deal
- Mauricio Pochettino: 'I don't do transfers, call me coach
The former Paris Saint-Germain player will not play in Real Betis' friendly against Las Palmas on Wednesday, Sky Sports News has been told.
In July, Tottenham put negotiations for the midfielder on hold after the two clubs were unable to agree a fee.
Lo Celso has only recently made his move to Betis permanent after spending the 2018/19 campaign on loan at the Spanish side from Paris Saint-Germain and his current deal at the Estadio Benito Villamarín runs until 2023.
The Argentine scored 16 goals and made six assists in 46 appearances in all competitions last term.
Tottenham have been busy in the transfer market ahead of Deadline Day, Philippe Coutinho has rejected a loan move to the Premier League side, a £64.4m fee has been agreed with Paulo Dybala and the club remain in talks to sign Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon.
Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes' agent held a meeting with the Sporting Lisbon president on Wednesday and was told his player would not be sold to Tottenham unless his €70m valuation was paid upfront.
Spurs representatives have held meetings with Sporting, but what they were prepared to pay fell short of Sporting's valuation.
Fernandes, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, scored 20 Primeira Liga goals in 32 appearances for Sporting last term.
Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports
It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.
Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.
The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines
As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.
Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!