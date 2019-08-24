Premier League reports and highlights - matchday three

Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham celebrate after Chelsea take a 2-1 lead at Carrow Road

Tammy Abraham's double saw Chelsea beat Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road to hand Frank Lampard his first win in charge of the club

Moussa Djenepo's stunning first Premier League goal set Southampton on course for their first points of the season as they won 2-0 at 10-man Brighton.

Manchester United missed another penalty then conceded an injury-time goal after a David de Gea howler to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

Harvey Barnes' spectacular second-half thunderbolt saw Leicester edge Sheffield United 2-1 and claim their first victory of the season.

West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller scored twice to secure a 3-1 win and condemn Watford to a third successive Premier League defeat this season.

Aston Villa gained their first win back in the Premier League as goals from Wesley and Anwar El Ghazi secured a 2-0 victory over Everton on Friday Night Football.

