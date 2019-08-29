Neymar, Paul Pogba or Cristiano Ronaldo - Iker Casillas asks Real Madrid fans

Neymar (right) is being linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's old club Real Madrid

Neymar, Paul Pogba or Cristiano Ronaldo? Which Galactico would Real Madrid fans like their club to sign? Iker Casillas asked the question...

The former Real Madrid captain and goalkeeper posed the dilemma to his 8.8m Twitter following on Wednesday with the European transfer window set to close on Monday. And more than 250,000 fans responded.

Here are the results...

Let Neymar come: 14 per cent

Sign Pogba: 22 per cent

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo: 64 per cent

Real have already spent in the region of £250m this summer as Zinedine Zidane looks to rebuild his squad after a dismal campaign domestically and in Europe - but speculation about more signings refuses to go away.

Paul Pogba did not do too well in the poll

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain are willing to part ways and it is understood Real and Barcelona are the two clubs still in the hunt for his signature, although Barca are favourites to sign him.

De estas 3 opciones que te doy, como madridista, cuál es la que más te gusta? — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 28, 2019

Despite the apparent availability of the 27-year-old Brazil international, in comparison to Ronaldo and Pogba, fans are not keen on bringing Neymar to the Bernabeu - he only got 14 per cent of the votes.

Meanwhile, Pogba, who has flirted with a move to Real since March, has also been a target for Zidane this summer but Manchester United have stood firm on their stance that the midfielder is not for sale.

The France World Cup winner, though, was not a popular option among Real fans. Pogba scored 22 per cent in the poll.

It would seem that Real fans have remained faithful to the club's all-time record scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Bernabeu after an eight-year spell last summer. He joined Juventus for £106m.

The 34-year-old won an overwhelming majority of the votes with 64 per cent of the voting fans keen to bring him back.