Neymar: Barcelona make 'progress' in talks with Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has been linked with a return to La Liga throughout the summer

Barcelona are making progress in their attempts to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, Sky Sports News understands.

A Barcelona delegation, including club CEO Oscar Grau, held productive talks with PSG general manager Jean-Claude Blanc and sporting director Leonardo in Paris today.

But a deal has yet to be agreed and no formal offer has been made thus far.

Real Madrid also remain in talks to sign him before the transfer window closes in Spain on September 2.

0:39 French football expert Jonathan Johnson says Neymar could stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid French football expert Jonathan Johnson says Neymar could stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Sky Sports News understands the figures under discussion over a potential transfer from PSG to Barcelona are around €170m-€180m (£153-£163m), plus a player.

According to Sky sources, the Catalan club are expected to make a loan offer which will come with an obligation to buy the forward.

Neymar has three years left on his current deal at PSG

The world's most expensive footballer swapped the Nou Camp for the Parc des Princes in 2017, in a £200m transfer.

In July, the 27-year-old told the Ligue 1 champions that he wanted to leave after two seasons.

Neymar was left out of PSG's squad for their 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday amid speculation about his future.

Meanwhile, former Brazilian international striker Rivaldo has claimed Neymar should have "never left" the Nou Camp.

The ex-Barcelona forward, who scored 130 goals in 235 matches in all competitions for the La Liga giants, took to Instagram, saying: "His departure from Barcelona was wrong, he should never have left one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"But he is eager to come back and resume what he has done. Let the Barcelona president and everyone on the board not let Neymar go to another club.

"I hope it gets resolved with PSG and he can get back to where he should never have left."

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga, and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday, September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two, and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...