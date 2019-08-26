Kylian Mbappe out for four weeks and Edinson Cavani to miss three, PSG confirm
Last Updated: 26/08/19 2:13pm
Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for four weeks after injuring his thigh, while Edinson Cavani will miss three weeks with a right adductor injury, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.
Cavani was substituted 14 minutes into PSG's 4-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday.
Mbappe lasted until the 66th minute, before he too was forced off.
Cavani's replacement, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, scored twice in the win. An own goal from Toulouse defender Mathieu Goncalves and a strike from Marquinhos ensured it was a comfortable evening for the Ligue 1 champions.
Mbappe's injury is likely to see him miss Friday's game against Metz and the visit of Strasbourg to the Parc des Princes on September 14.
The 20-year-old will also miss France's European Championship qualifiers against Albania on September 7 and Andorra on September 10, both of which are live on Sky Sports Football.
A four-week recovery would mean he has a chance to be back for PSG's trip to Lyon on September 22.
Cavani will miss Uruguay's friendly matches against Costa Rica (September 7) and USA (September 11).