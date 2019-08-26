Kylian Mbappe out for four weeks and Edinson Cavani to miss three, PSG confirm

Kylian Mbappe winces after injuring his thigh against Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for four weeks after injuring his thigh, while Edinson Cavani will miss three weeks with a right adductor injury, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.

Cavani was substituted 14 minutes into PSG's 4-0 win over Toulouse on Saturday.

Mbappe lasted until the 66th minute, before he too was forced off.

Cavani's replacement, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, scored twice in the win. An own goal from Toulouse defender Mathieu Goncalves and a strike from Marquinhos ensured it was a comfortable evening for the Ligue 1 champions.

Edinson Cavani winces in pain against Toulouse

Mbappe's injury is likely to see him miss Friday's game against Metz and the visit of Strasbourg to the Parc des Princes on September 14.

The 20-year-old will also miss France's European Championship qualifiers against Albania on September 7 and Andorra on September 10, both of which are live on Sky Sports Football.

A four-week recovery would mean he has a chance to be back for PSG's trip to Lyon on September 22.

Cavani will miss Uruguay's friendly matches against Costa Rica (September 7) and USA (September 11).